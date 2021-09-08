Jeremy Banks shines, leads 'rotation' of linebackers to begin the season

Bowling Green is no juggernaut. It’ll likely be the least-productive offense Tennessee will have faced all season. But as Josh Heupel phrased it postgame (via SEC Inside on the SEC Network), ‘you get a dub – freaking enjoy it.”

Tennessee’s defense had a lot to celebrate Thursday night. Excluding two second quarter field goals, the Volunteer squad pitched a shutout. The unit allowed only 219 yards of total offense to the Falcons on 66 plays. That’s only 3.6 yards per play.

More impressive, the Vols yielded only 32 yards on the ground.

The new-look UT defense, led by the linebacking corps, got off to a good start.

“I was pleased, obviously the way we played, in terms of effort,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks said Tuesday. “I thought our guys played extremely hard. I thought we minimized some mistakes but, trust me, we have some things we want to fix and make sure we execute at a higher level.

“Overall, I think we played a clean game.”

The front-seven saw a healthy dose of players rotating in and out during Tennessee’s 38-6 win over Bowling Green. Line changes up front – sometimes four at a time – was the norm. As was a fresh pair of linebackers [almost] every three series of the ballgame.

“We like to play as many guys as we possibly can, based on the guys who have earned that opportunity,” Banks said of his second-level rotation. “I thought those guys were solid and they will be the first ones to tell you that they left some plays out here on the field. We are working very hard to make sure when the opportunity presents itself again, we will be able to capitalize on it.”

Does this mean we should expect a lot of snaps from each Juwan Mitchell, Jeremy Banks, Aaron Beasley and Solon Page moving forward? Maybe it’ll be on a game-by-game basis.

“If they earn it, they play,” Banks added. “If they don’t, they won’t Those guys earned that opportunity last week and continue to work to try to get that same opportunity this week.”

As expected, Mitchell and Banks got the start and played the first two series on defense before Beasley and Page took their turn. Tennessee needs to create depth at the position, so maybe the rotation that followed was to do just that against an inferior opponent.

Time will tell how true this rotation actually is as the talent drop off from one group to the next was noticeable, in the season-opener.