After a search that lasted nearly 45 days, Tennessee officially announced the hire of former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney to the same position Wednesday. Chaney returns to Knoxville after working under both Lane Kiffin and Derek Dooley from 2009-2012.



“I’m thrilled to announce Jim Chaney as our offensive coordinator,” Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a news release.

“Jim couldn’t be a better fit for our program at the University of Tennessee. His track record of success guiding offenses speaks for itself from his time at Purdue with Drew Brees to his time in the NFL and his success in the SEC at Georgia, Arkansas, and, of course, previously with the Vols.”

Terms of Chaney’s contract have not been released, but the 57-year-old coach is expected to get a 3-year contract worth more than $4.5 million. He replaces Tyson Helton, who took the Western Kentucky head coaching job on Nov. 27.

Chaney has spent the last three seasons with the Bulldogs, piloting the nation’s No. 18 offense. Georgia was a modern pro-style system, but Chaney has also coordinated a very run-heavy offense at Arkansas and a wide open passing attack at Purdue and Pittsburgh.

“What most impresses me about Jim is his knowledge of the game and also the way he has adapted his offenses to his players’ strengths,” Pruitt said.

“He’s had years where he has guided one of the nation’s top passing offenses and years where his offenses have been near the top in rushing. He could coach every position on offense and is a true teacher of the game. Jim has proven to be a great mentor for young men, and I’m excited to have him here at Tennessee.”

In Chaney’s final year with the Vols, he served as Tennessee’s interim head coach in a win against Kentucky. Despite a 5-7 season, the 2012 offense finished the season ranked No. 2 in the SEC in total offense.