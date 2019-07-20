HOOVER, Ala. — Gene Chizik called it.

Last summer at SEC Media Days, I asked the former Auburn head coach what would be Jeremy Pruitt’s biggest challenge in Year 1 as a first-time head coach.

Chizik, who won a national title with the Tigers in his second season, didn’t hesitate to answer.

“He’s really drinking water out of a firehose right now,” he told me.

“Jeremy is learning to find his way: Time management. Everyday he walks into his office he’s learning there’s 10 things that hit him from different directions. He has to figure out how much time am I spending on the defense? On the offense? On special teams? Recruiting.

“It’s going to take a couple of years to iron out that head coaching position for him. I think he’d tell you that, too, if he was being honest and realistic. That’s the biggest challenge for a new head coach, where am I spending my time?”

Following a 5-7 season in Year 1, Pruitt looked in the mirror and agreed with Chizik’s assessment, officially admitting such realization during his second go-around at SEC Media Days last week.

“It’s pretty simple,” Pruitt said Tuesday, “the first six months, I’m trying to fix everything. …It’s everything that goes into building the program for the next 10 to 20 years.”

Pruitt revamped the weight room and nutrition program. He got an extra practice field built and overhauled the program’s recruiting infrastructure and support staff. Along the way though, he sacrificed the very thing that made him such a strong recruiter as an assistant coach in the first place.

“I lost the most important thing to me, which is our players themselves, and the relationships that have always been a strength of mine,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt decided to change that this offseason.