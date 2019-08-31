The bad omens started early.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, a 42-foot cabin cruiser in the Vol Navy caught fire and sunk toward the bottom of the Tennessee River.

Close to 12 hours later, Tennessee’s 2019 season felt much the same way, under water.

The Vols’ 38-30 loss to Georgia State — a Sun Belt team that was picked to finish last in its division and collected a $950,000 check just to show up in Neyland Stadium — was truly shocking.

Senior safety Nigel Warrior was “flabbergasted” afterwards.

Despite Jeremy Pruitt’s constant refrain all offseason that “you only get 12 opportunities,” Tennessee was uninspired and ill-prepared for Week 1 of the 2019 season. They were bullied — on both sides of the ball. Their veteran quarterback made too many mistakes. They couldn’t tackle. The defensive braintrust of Pruitt and Derrick Ansley, worth a combined $5 million, had no answers for a Sun Belt quarterback.

It’s all inexcusable.

Butch Jones will forever been a punchline on Rocky Top, but losing to a bad Group of 5 school wasn’t on his obituary. Tennessee fans have been asked to endure a lot over the last decade, and now they’re left wondering if losing to a program that’s only been in existence for 10 years is truly the pits.

How did Saturday afternoon happen?

What has the team being doing all summer?

Why was a supposedly “bigger, stronger and faster team” constantly subbing guys and still looking tired against a team that went 2-10 a year ago?

Why did Tennessee treat the home-opener like an Orange & White scrimmage?