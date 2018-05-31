Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has filled his head trainer position for his football program.

Following spring practice, Pruitt parted ways with head football trainer John Burnside, and on Thursday, Tennessee’s first-year head coach welcomed Jeronimo Boche from James Madison for the same role, per VolQuest.com sources.

Boche spent the 2017 season as James Madison’s head trainer. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Florida State where he was an assistant trainer.

Starting in 2011, Boche's primary responsibility was the Seminole football team. During his time with the Seminoles, Boche worked with both Pruitt and Vols safeties coach Charles Kelly in Tallahassee.

Boche is a native of Texas and began his training career with Oklahoma State, where he earned his master's degree.

Pruitt has been in Destin for the SEC spring meetings this week, but returned to Knoxville on Wednesday night and had his first team meeting since Tennessee broke for mini-term in May, where players had more freedom for a break and to train on their own.

The meeting included most of his signees, as well as the newest member of the 2018 class in 4-star athlete Bryce Thompson, who arrived on campus Wednesday evening. Each player will start their summer workout plan under strength coach Craig Fitzgerald with the first session of summer classes beginning this week.