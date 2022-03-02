Jerry Mack, Vols are making four-star Kaleb Jackson a priority

As Tennessee continues its search for class of 2023 running backs, a name the Vols are high on resides in the stomping grounds of a fellow Southeastern Conference foe.

Kaleb Jackson of Baton Rouge, La. is beginning to see his recruitment blow up. In fact, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound athlete has received 12 offers already since the calendar turned to 2022. Tennessee offered the Liberty Magnet standout in December and have made him a priority ever since.

“It’s going well. They pretty much talk to me every day,” the prospect said of the Vols. “Coach [Jerry] Mack keeps the conversation going with me and I like talking to coach [Josh] Heupel when I can.

“They are in it because they are giving an effort and that’s what it’s all about. If you’re giving an effort to recruit me and make me feel like I’m wanted – that’s a place I could call home.”

Tennessee will need to maintain that recruiting effort as plenty of other programs are in the conversation as well. Jackson boasts 27 offers at current standing with fellow Power 5 schools such as Mississippi State and Michigan jumping in recently.

The four-star has never been to Rocky Top, but expects that to change this spring. He’ll try to make it in for the March 5 Junior Day, but if not, plans to visit campus sometime this spring.