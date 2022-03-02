Jerry Mack, Vols are making four-star Kaleb Jackson a priority
As Tennessee continues its search for class of 2023 running backs, a name the Vols are high on resides in the stomping grounds of a fellow Southeastern Conference foe.
Kaleb Jackson of Baton Rouge, La. is beginning to see his recruitment blow up. In fact, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound athlete has received 12 offers already since the calendar turned to 2022. Tennessee offered the Liberty Magnet standout in December and have made him a priority ever since.
“It’s going well. They pretty much talk to me every day,” the prospect said of the Vols. “Coach [Jerry] Mack keeps the conversation going with me and I like talking to coach [Josh] Heupel when I can.
“They are in it because they are giving an effort and that’s what it’s all about. If you’re giving an effort to recruit me and make me feel like I’m wanted – that’s a place I could call home.”
Tennessee will need to maintain that recruiting effort as plenty of other programs are in the conversation as well. Jackson boasts 27 offers at current standing with fellow Power 5 schools such as Mississippi State and Michigan jumping in recently.
The four-star has never been to Rocky Top, but expects that to change this spring. He’ll try to make it in for the March 5 Junior Day, but if not, plans to visit campus sometime this spring.
“I feel like I’m a strong player who is not easy to take down. With that strength, comes quickness and I feel like I have that too,” Jackson said when asked to give a self-scout. “I’m working to improve my agility but feel like I do have good hands out of the backfield.”
Mack stopped by Jackson’s school back in January – showing that the tailback is a guy the Vols are making a priority.
“When coach Mack came down, he told me that they are going to recruit good players. He thinks that I’m going to be one of those good players who goes to a good program and excels,” the prospect said. “They want me to be a part of that fast-paced offense that’s going to score and score.”
And in conversations with the head man, Jackson feels at ease.
“He’s a good coach and a down-to-Earth coach,” the running back said of Heupel. “He’s a guy you can have a real conversation with and a guy who is calm. I’m comfortable with him.”
Jackson reeled in All-State honors following a stellar Junior season where the athlete rushed for over 2,000 yards with 33 total touchdowns. The back averaged 12 yards a carry and was also used out of the backfield as a receiver or in the slot as an option in the passing tree.
In January, the 2023 prospect checked in with Texas A&M. Back in the fall, Jackson took part in game day visits at LSU and Louisiana at Lafayette. There’s no clear timetable on when a commitment could be made, but the running back does plan to release some sort of ‘top-list’ in the very near future.
It’s safe to say the Vols are in this one, but Tennessee needs to get Jackson to campus at some point prior to the official visit process beginning this summer. In the end, the playmaker wants an opportunity to shine and believes Tennessee’s offense could give him just that.
“I want to go to a place where I feel like I can excel,” Jackson concluded. “They feel like I fit that offense well.”
Jackson is tabbed as the 61st-rated prospect in the most recent Rivals Rankings and owns a Rating of 5.9. The four-star comes in at No. 3 at his position and ranks as the seventh-best prospect out of Louisiana for the 2023 cycle.