Tennessee 2020 signee Jimmy Calloway was one of the first members of the signing class with an April commitment last year, but the four-star was deemed a ‘win’ for Jeremy Pruitt when the wide receiver held on to sign with the Vols back in December.

Florida was trying to talk Calloway out of signing early and the Morrow, Ga. native was seriously considering Kentucky up until the final days before the December signing period.

“I really felt a connection with the Tennessee coaches early on and started building a relationship with other commits,” Calloway told Volquest. “There’s a lot of room for improvement but there’s a lot of hype coming into it.

“I wanted to be a part of something like that.”

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound receiver held around 20 offers when it was all said and done but bought into what Pruitt was preaching during the recruiting process. Calloway admired his soon-to-be coach’s experience. Pruitt's plan at the time and how he related to Tee Martin along the way were all key factors.

“He didn’t treat me like a recruit. Rather, he treated me like a friend and always had what was best for me in mind,” Calloway said of Martin. “It’s really a once and a lifetime opportunity to go and learn from a guy who has done it and won at this level.”