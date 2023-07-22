Over the course of two seasons, Joe Milton has started a handful of games for Tennessee but spent the majority of his time as Hendon Hooker's backup.

Instead of disconnecting from the team, Milton used the opportunity to bond with his teammates.

While Hooker was busy representing the university at media events, Milton took the extra chances to be with the team and create relationships. Now, it is paying off as he takes over as the starting quarterback.

"I think that's where the backup quarterback role came into play," said Milton. "You get to understand guys more. Hendon (Hooker) was busy last year, right? It was just how it was this off-season. I'm here and I wasn't just taking the trips. Last year he came here, right? I mean, same thing for Nico (Iamaleva). Nico (Iamaleava) is at school right now working out with the guys. There's an opportunity to build as a backup, however you may name it. It's an opportunity to build amongst the team."

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

One method of creating bonds that Milton has used is creating personalized and unique handshakes with his teammates.

This ranges from other star players to athletes buried on the depth chart. He says this helps them feel special and a true part of the team.

"For me, my best way to get connection with guys is handshakes," said Milton. "As a man, as a quarterback, I got handshakes with guys that barely even played, but that makes them feel special. That's what I'm willing to do. I want guys to feel special on the team. Doesn't matter if they play or not, right? They contribute on the team, so they matter."

This trend continues to veteran teammates along with newcomers and reserves.

One player with a custom handshake with the signal caller is senior tightend Jacob Warren. However, he isn't ready to reveal what it looks like just yet. Instead, fans will have to wait for a big moment.

"We do. You'll see it when I score my first touchdown, probably," said Warren on if they have a handshake.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Decision to play in 2021 Music City Bowl paved way for Vols' success

While it isn't unique that Milton has handshakes with his teammates, what impresses Warren is the sheer amount of them he remembers.

Most quarterbacks may have ones with other quarterbacks and starting skill position players, but Milton doesn't discriminate who he makes them with.

Despite an overwhelming amount to remember, somehow, he never forgets.

"I don't know how he remembers all of them, I'll honest," said Warren. "I sometimes forget mine and I only have two or three with my guys on the team and I sometimes forget which ones I'm supposed to do with which guy. It's definitely cool, it's something he has very special with a lot of guys on the team. Guys that you will never know. People that you don't know their names, don't know who they are, don't know what position they play. He's right there shaking their hand and being friends with them and being buddies with them. It means a lot."

Now, Milton will finish his preparation before beginning the season as the unquestioned starter. Kick-off for the first game will take place in Nashville on Sept. 2 vs. Virginia.

While Tennessee attempts to get off to a good start this season against the Cavaliers, its quarterback may debut some unique handshakes in the process.