Tennessee's offense will have a no look when it takes the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on New Year's Day but it will be going up against an Iowa defense that remains unchanged.

The No. 21 Vols (8-4) are set to be led by true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, whose first career start has been anticipated since before his arrival on campus last December.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Iamaleava, who replaced Joe Milton III, appeared in four games during the regular season, all when the games were mostly out of hand late. He will be taking his most significant snaps in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. the No. 17 Hawkeyes (10-2), who boast a top 10 defense nationally.

"(Iowa) scheme well. They're a very sound, solid, strong defense, top to bottom," Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said. "You see a lot of physical play up front, especially from the defensive line. The linebackers, they like to get physical, get their hands on people. And there's a reason that their defensive numbers are the way they are. That's why the numbers are the way that they are."

Iowa enters the game limiting teams to 102.2 rushing yards and 172.2 passing yards per game, presenting Iamaleava with a challenge right out of the gate in his young career.

But that doesn't necessarily translate into a change of approach for Tennessee's offense.

"It's not a tune-up game for our starter," Halzle said. "This is a kid making his first start against one of the best defense in all of college football. But I don't think you can go into it thinking differently. You've got to take what's there. Whatever they're presenting to us, you've got to take advantage of it. You're still going to have to push the ball down the field. You're going to have to take check downs when they're presented. We'll have to run the football well. So football is still football at the end of the game. We've got to block well, we've got to tackle well. We've got to catch and throw. We've got to do all that type of stuff.

"So to do all of that, then you're inserting a freshman quarterback in on top of it where he's just got to manage the game...He doesn't handle himself like a young guy, so (we're) really confident in that. I think he's prepared well. I think he's ready to go. So we'll see what he's got in the first start."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Nico Iamaleava 'ready for the challenge' of facing Iowa in first start

The good news for Iamaleava is one of his biggest areas of growth over the last year has been recognizing defenses, at least according to Halzle.

That could bode well against Iowa on Monday as the Vols look to string together just enough explosive plays to overcome the slow pace the Hawkeyes thrive in.

"(Iamaleava has grown) in his defensive recognition. He really dug into that," Halzle said. "A lot of freshmen quarterbacks are just like, 'Cool, teach me plays and I'll figure it out.' He really wanted to dive into, alright, how do I judge a defense? What am I getting as far as tips? And how do I know when I'm getting pressure? When am I hot? When I am I not? He really dug into that."

Iamaleava won't be the only player on the offensive side making his starting debut.

Roster attrition over the last month has caused a shuffle in the lineup. Jaylen Wright, Tennessee's 1,000-yard rusher and veteran running back Jabari Small both opted out, moving sophomore Dylan Sampson into a starting role for the first time in his career.

For Tennessee's coaching staff, quick transitions on a hard deadline as postseason practices give way to bowl game preparation is the reality of modern college football.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols' Dylan Sampson set for first start in Citrus Bowl clash with Iowa

"I think on the front end, a lot of it is just like, who are we actually playing with?," Halzle said. "That's what the big thing you're getting to now in bowl games when you're starting your game-week prep. Plays are great, scheme is great, but the players matter more. And as you get down to it, you realize, OK, there are the guys we got. Now, how do we put these guys in the best position to be successful?

"I think that's the main thing in bowl season. What that has become is, with the opt outs and with the transfer portal with all that type of stuff, it's like, who are our 11 that we're rolling out there with? It's like, OK, these are our guys now."