Johni Broome, trio of Vols listed in injury report for Tennessee-Auburn

Feb 28, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) goes to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. (Photo by Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)

On Saturday, No. 6 Tennessee basketball will make the trip to meet No. 1 Auburn. Ahead of the matchup, the injury report for the game was revealed. Here's who is on the list.

Auburn: Johni Broome - QUESTIONABLE

Most notably, Auburn star Johni Broome is listed as questionable. Broome is in his third year with the Tigers after spending a pair with Morehead State. He's continued to take steps after averaging 14.2 points per game in his initial season with Auburn. A year ago, he improved the mark to 16.5 points per match. This year, he's become the SEC Player of the Year frontrunner averaging 17.9 points per outing. This comes on 54.7% shooting from the field and 28.6% beyond the arch. Broome is currently averaging a double-double, as well, with 10.7 rebounds per match. He also pitches in 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. He was injured in Auburn's win over South Carolina on Jan. 11. Since then the Tigers have beaten both Mississippi State at home and Georgia on the road.

Tennessee: Jordan Gainey - QUESTIONABLE

Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey is also listed as questionable. Gainey is in his second season with the Vols after transferring in from USC Upstate. In his first year, he averaged 6.8 points per match. This year, he's moved the mark up to 11.2 points per game. He has been the first player off the bench this season. He did not practice on Friday due to illness.

Tennessee: Igor Milicic Jr. - PROBABLE

Igor Milicic Jr. is listed as probable. It's his first season with Tennessee. After transferring in from Virginia and Charlotte, Milicic is averaging 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per outing. He has started every game. He was limited at practice on Friday with a lower-body injury.

Tennessee: J.P. Estrella - OUT