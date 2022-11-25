After a disappointing 1-2 performance at the Battle 4 Atlantis, No. 23 Tennessee (3-4) returned to Knoxville hoping to turn the season around.

The Lady Vols immediately grabbed an impressive victory with a 69-51 routing of Colorado (4-2).

Leading Tennessee to the one-sided affair were Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson. The pair combined for 43 of Tennessee's 69 points on an astonishing 72% shooting from the field.

Horston's 23 points scored was also a season-high.

The pair did a majority of their damage in the first three quarters before sitting for a large portion of the final frame. In just those three periods, Horston and Jackson scored 39 of their total points.

The duo also impacted the game outside of their offensive production. Horston not only led the team in scoring but also led for at least a share of rebounds, assists and steals. She finished with eight, four and four, respectively.

Jackson also contributed six total rebounds, five offensive rebounds and four steals.

"I thought (Horston and Jackson) looked really good tonight," said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. "The fact that they were not just scoring; they were scoring, and I thought they guarded really well and rebounded well. That was really good to see their dynamic. I thought we were able to move them around and find opportunities for them in different sets. That's a pretty powerful 1-2 punch."

With Tennessee's dynamic duo scoring the majority of the Lady Vols' points, it was a team effort to account for the remainder of the production. Eight players scored with 14 players touching the floor in the contest.

Leading the second wave of production was Jillian Hollingshead. She scored seven points and reeled in four rebounds.

"We have been trying to find minutes for Jillian (Hollingshead) and what works," said Harper. "Today, she played a little bit more at the five position, and I think that probably helped her a little bit more defensively and where she needed to be. She is pretty active and very skilled as you can see. She can dribble the ball about as well as anyone. She handled it and passed it up the court. She still had a few turnovers that we can clean up, but I thought she was really active. That's really good for us."

Besides Tennessee's ability to score, it was the defense that shut down any attempt from the Buffaloes to compete. The Lady Vols forced Colorado into an abysmal 31.5% shooting from the field and 25 turnovers. They also held the Buffaloes to just 14 first half points.

"I thought our awareness was better, and that is not one specific thing," said Harper. "Typically, our off-the-ball defense has been a little behind. We have been a little late. We have not anticipated what was going to happen next, and then we are a step behind when that action happens. I thought we were a little bit better there. I thought our communication was a little bit better. We talked through some actions that we needed to guard as a team. We have been practicing that. We have been working really hard on our communication and how that needs to be better."

Next, Tennessee will host Eastern Kentucky in Knoxville at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Then, they'll be tested again when No. 11 Virginia Tech comes to town the following week.