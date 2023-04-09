Although Tennessee's team featured multiple players that will earn a chance to compete in the WNBA, just one member entered her name into the draft this year.

After being the heartbeat of the Lady Vols for the greater part of her four seasons in Knoxville, Jordan Horston is making the jump to the professional level.

Out of high school, Horston was considered the second-best player in her class by ESPN. She joined coach Kellie Harper in her first season at the helm of the program in an attempt to return the team to greatness.

During her career, she helped Tennessee continue its NCAA Tournament streak, appeared in the SEC Championship and reached a pair of Sweet 16s.

One way that Horston made a difference was her scoring ability. As a junior, she averaged 16.2 points per game.

In her senior season, she scored 15.6 points per contest but raised her efficiency. She shot 43.8% from the field and 27.8% on 3-pointers.

However, Horston is much more than just a prolific scorer. The 6-foot-2 guard affects the game in just about every way possible.

She averaged 9.4 rebounds per game as a junior and 4.5 assists as a freshman. Last year, she led the team in both categories.

Horston also plays stout defense. She came up with 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per match last season.

In a program as historic as Tennessee's, it can be tough to make a name for yourself. This play ensured she would join a crowded room amongst the Lady Vols' greatest stars, though.

"The basketball piece is what sums it up with Jordan (Horston) and her production," said Harper. "The ability for one person to affect the game like she did is tremendous. She affected every single column on the stat sheet and then some. I think that just shows her skillset and dedication. Her athleticism and size, the gift that she has as a basketball player, it was on display time and time again."

This all-around play leads to her being largely considered a top-five selection in the upcoming draft, as well.

Currently, ESPN has her being selected with the fifth pick by the Dallas Wings. She has also previously been tied to the third pick by the same team.

Until then, Tennessee has done everything in its power to make sure she is prepared for the next level. Horston has continued to work out at the Lady Vols' facilities and has had conversations with her former coach.

"I'm really excited for Jordan (Horston)," said Harper. "We've talked several times. Obviously, there's the unknown of what's going to happen at this point but she's excited for the opportunity. We're here to support her all the way through that. We're talking about continuing workouts with her. Making sure she's on schedule. Just supporting her as best we can. The really cool thing is you're getting to see her realize her dream. That's exciting."

Horston will realize her dreams on Monday in New York City. The draft will begin at 7 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

The former Lady Vol will be in attendance for the draft alongside Harper. She made the same trip last year to support Rae Burrell, as well.

If Horston is chosen in the first round, it will mark three consecutive seasons that a Tennessee player was selected with the opening 12 picks. If she is picked third, it will be the highest a Lady Vol has been selected since Diamond DeShields in 2018.