After an extremely successful stint at Tennessee, Jordan Horston has taken the next step in her career as she joins the WNBA.

With the No. 9 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Horston was selected by the Seattle Storm.

Now, just weeks after her selection, Horston has made the move to Seattle as she joins the team for training camp.

Although Horston dominated at the collegiate level, she still notes a difference that she's had to adjust to. Her teammates are now bigger, stronger and faster than ever before.

"It's a lot tougher," said Horston. "It's a lot faster. The pace is something I've got to get used to. As far as the first day, I feel like I gave it my all. I was myself. I was energetic. I'm just here to learn."

While she settles into her new league, Horston has had to focus on a few key details of her game. For her to be successful, she feels she must control what she can as she prepares for her rookie season.

This includes valuing possessions and improving as a 3-point shooter.

"I just want to focus on being more consistent," said Horston. "Taking care of the ball. Taking care of the controllables. Knocking down the three ball consistently."

This transition has been made much easier due to her time spent as a Lady Vol, though.

Tennessee's program is historic for preparing athletes for the next level. With an abundance of resources and knowledgeable coaches, Horston has been given the tools to succeed.

She feels like the mindset her prior coaches have instilled in her have helped her at this point in training camp.

"I feel like the best thing that my (college) coaches have taught me is having that next-play mentality," said Horston. "I feel like that's the difference between good and great players, being able to move on. Have a short-term memory. I feel like they always instilled in me, 'Next play, Jordy. Next play.' They know I'm a perfectionist."

Horston gave a nod to these roots with her shoe choice in her opening practices.

The former Tennessee star sported shoes that featured an orange and white checkerboard, her number and her iconic 'caution' logo.