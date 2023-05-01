Jordan Horston settles into first training camp with WNBA's Seattle Storm
After an extremely successful stint at Tennessee, Jordan Horston has taken the next step in her career as she joins the WNBA.
With the No. 9 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Horston was selected by the Seattle Storm.
Now, just weeks after her selection, Horston has made the move to Seattle as she joins the team for training camp.
Although Horston dominated at the collegiate level, she still notes a difference that she's had to adjust to. Her teammates are now bigger, stronger and faster than ever before.
"It's a lot tougher," said Horston. "It's a lot faster. The pace is something I've got to get used to. As far as the first day, I feel like I gave it my all. I was myself. I was energetic. I'm just here to learn."
While she settles into her new league, Horston has had to focus on a few key details of her game. For her to be successful, she feels she must control what she can as she prepares for her rookie season.
This includes valuing possessions and improving as a 3-point shooter.
"I just want to focus on being more consistent," said Horston. "Taking care of the ball. Taking care of the controllables. Knocking down the three ball consistently."
This transition has been made much easier due to her time spent as a Lady Vol, though.
Tennessee's program is historic for preparing athletes for the next level. With an abundance of resources and knowledgeable coaches, Horston has been given the tools to succeed.
She feels like the mindset her prior coaches have instilled in her have helped her at this point in training camp.
"I feel like the best thing that my (college) coaches have taught me is having that next-play mentality," said Horston. "I feel like that's the difference between good and great players, being able to move on. Have a short-term memory. I feel like they always instilled in me, 'Next play, Jordy. Next play.' They know I'm a perfectionist."
Horston gave a nod to these roots with her shoe choice in her opening practices.
The former Tennessee star sported shoes that featured an orange and white checkerboard, her number and her iconic 'caution' logo.
Although Horston initially wanted to debut the shoes in the NCAA Tournament, she was only allowed to wear them in one game because of NCAA rules.
Due to this, she saved them for her next stop.
"It's just to show the support and love that I have for Tennessee," said Horston. "Two, the shoes are very comfortable. Three, they look really good so I had to pull them out. Like I said, just showing my support and showing my love for the Lady Vols because I'm a Vol for life."
With Horston now moving across the country, she's far away from her previous home in Knoxville.
During her time at Tennessee, she made special relationships with her teammates and coach Kellie Harper.
These bonds only made it tougher for her to depart for her professional career and leave the previous chapter of her life behind.
"I didn't want to go," said Horston. "It was really hard. It was really hard but I had to. I have to spread my wings and fly. (Harper) means so much to me. She's been a great role model in my life for four years. … It was a see you later, not a goodbye."
Horston's first preseason game with the Storm will take place on May 9 in a match with the Phoenix Mercury.
On May 20, Seattle will open the regular season against the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in a game airing on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. This will pit her against Tennessee legend Candace Parker in her first career game.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.