VolQuest - Jordan McDonald enjoying getting to know Vols' staff

Jordan McDonald is a running back who can thrive in Josh Heupel’s offense. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound all-purpose running back is a ‘thumper’ between the tackles and has the speed to get outside of the box. “I’m building a great relationship with coach Heupel. He has a great offensive mind,” McDonald told Volquest. “He does a great job of designing plays. I feel like I fit his offensive scheme very well because of my size, speed and the ability to catch the football out of the backfield.” The new Tennessee coach first recruited the Alpharetta, Ga. native while still at UCF. Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols prior regime were also vetting McDonald the past few seasons. Heupel and staff re-offered McDonald back to Tennessee on February 18. “I talk with coach [Jerry] Mack and coach [Alex] Golesh a few times a week,” the running back said. “I really like the energy of this new coaching staff. They all love football and want to win like me.” McDonald, a three-star, ranks at No. 41 in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2022 and No. 33 nationally at his position. He owns a 5.7 Rivals Rating and has 27 offers to date.

“Of the 27 offers, I talk with 21 of the programs on a consistent basis,” McDonald mentioned. “Tennessee is definitely in the mix on the top end.” From the Southeastern Conference, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt have joined the Volunteers in offering the tailback while Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan State and several other Power 5 programs across the country have done the same.

“I feel like my mentality makes me different. I LOVE football,” McDonald exclaimed. “I’ve never been the most popular or hyped player, but I feel like I am the best running back in high school football.” The three-star shined in 2020 following a junior campaign of 1,388 yards on 33 carries that resulted in 27 total touchdowns. The running back averaged over six yards a carry and nearly 16 yards a reception out of the backfield. McDonald was named to the 7-A First-Team All-State team, was the Georgia Region 5-7A Offensive Player of the Year and led the entire state in rushing touchdowns with 25. If the Peach State native elects to come to Knoxville, he’ll be coached up by Jerry Mack. The two have begun the relationship building process and the prospect likes where it stands at the moment. “The relationship I’m building with coach Mack is strong,” McDonald said. “He is a straight-forward, high intensity guy. I like that in a coach. “My dad has told me about some of the running backs that have played [at Tennessee] in the past. Guys like Travis Henry and Jamal Lewis. My dad played against Henry in high school and I played against Lewis’s youth football team, too.” With hopes of the dead period subsiding, McDonald plans to take some visits over the summer and fall before coming to a commitment decision sometime towards the midway point of his senior year. “Tennessee has an awesome and supportive fanbase and has one of the biggest football stadiums in the country,” the prospect concluded. “I’ve watched Tennessee football growing up and remember the fans singing ‘Rocky Top’ all the time.”