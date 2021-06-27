Jordan Phillips makes second trip to Knoxville this month

Orlando, Florida defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was no stranger to Tennessee’s campus in the month of June. The 6-4, 295 pound lineman was in Knoxville two weeks ago for a private workout with Tennessee where he landed an offer.

His official visit this weekend was not so much for him but for his family.

“I wanted my mom to see what Tennessee was all about,” Phillips said. “I had already met the coaches and seen the facilities, but she needed to see it and he like Tennessee.”

Phillips has now seen Maryland, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. He said he might take his final two visits this fall and doesn’t plan on committing until sometime during his senior season.

Phillips admitted the Tennessee offer is a big deal because playing in the SEC is a big deal.

Phillips talked to both linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary who recruits central Florida area as well as position coach Rodney Garner regularly. Over the weekend, Phillips was hosted by Omari Thomas.

“He said Tennessee was a good place,” Phillips said. “I already knew the facilities were good. I like the people at Tennessee.”

As Phillips explores where his final visits will be if he takes them, he knows what he’s looking for when it comes to decision on a school.

“I want a program where I know I can be developed,” Phillips said. “I don’t mean just as an athlete but also as a person. That’s what I’m looking for most.”