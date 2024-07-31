Jordan Ross was always the bigger kid in his age group, but his size stood out on the first day of Tennessee's fall camp on Wednesday.

After arriving over the summer, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Ross looked the part of a seasoned veteran inside the Vols' practice facility and not someone who was in high school a few months ago.

That size, coupled with speed is what drew the interest of the Tennessee coaching staff--and coaches from around the SEC--to Ross, who signed with the Vols as a four-star EDGE rusher out of Vestavia Hills High School in Alabama.

On Wednesday, Tennessee got its first look at both.

“(Practice) was smooth," Ross said. "I’m getting the hang of everything and I’m starting to feel it out.”

Ross joined the program later than most of his freshmen teammates who enrolled in December or in the spring and took part in spring practices, but what he lacks in experience he makes up for in size.

It took some work to get there, though.

Ross had to drop weight and slim down following his senior football season to prepare for basketball and he weight just 215-pounds at the Under Armour All-American Game in January.

Before Ross arrived on campus, he underwent a weight transformation, catering his diet towards putting on more pounds to prepare him for the physicality he was going to face in camp. He also studied the defense to have the mental makeup to match.

“I was working out with my trainer the whole time (over the summer). Eating, and learning from the coaches telling me stuff about the plays," Ross said. "All of the players are supposed to learn the plays (before they get to campus). Eating, drinking smoothies, trying to get big.”