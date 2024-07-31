Jordan Ross looking to continue strong run of Tennessee edge rushers
Jordan Ross was always the bigger kid in his age group, but his size stood out on the first day of Tennessee's fall camp on Wednesday.
After arriving over the summer, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Ross looked the part of a seasoned veteran inside the Vols' practice facility and not someone who was in high school a few months ago.
That size, coupled with speed is what drew the interest of the Tennessee coaching staff--and coaches from around the SEC--to Ross, who signed with the Vols as a four-star EDGE rusher out of Vestavia Hills High School in Alabama.
On Wednesday, Tennessee got its first look at both.
“(Practice) was smooth," Ross said. "I’m getting the hang of everything and I’m starting to feel it out.”
Ross joined the program later than most of his freshmen teammates who enrolled in December or in the spring and took part in spring practices, but what he lacks in experience he makes up for in size.
It took some work to get there, though.
Ross had to drop weight and slim down following his senior football season to prepare for basketball and he weight just 215-pounds at the Under Armour All-American Game in January.
Before Ross arrived on campus, he underwent a weight transformation, catering his diet towards putting on more pounds to prepare him for the physicality he was going to face in camp. He also studied the defense to have the mental makeup to match.
“I was working out with my trainer the whole time (over the summer). Eating, and learning from the coaches telling me stuff about the plays," Ross said. "All of the players are supposed to learn the plays (before they get to campus). Eating, drinking smoothies, trying to get big.”
Ross not shying away from a crowded room
Ross has the look of a day 1 contributor, but he will have his work cut out for him in a crowded LEO room that is headlined by projected first round NFL Draft pick James Pearce Jr.
That hasn't stopped him from trying to find every advantage that he can to get on the field sooner rather than later, and Pearce has had a hand in that.
The two sit next to each other in meetings and Pearce has gone over the defense with Ross one-on-one. During his recruitment, Tennessee assistant coach Mike Ekeler sent Ross film of Pearce and Joshua Josephs, allowing him to try learn their technique.
“I’m trying to play a lot. I’m trying to learn everything," Ross said. "I’m working on learning the plays with coaches. I’m here every single day, trying to get everything down on Saturdays, Sundays. I’m working so I can get better for the team.”
Fourth-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks has noticed Ross' presence in and around the facilities, too.
It was the physical traits that attracted Banks to him early on, but it's his approach that has him confident that he will be making contributions for the defense at some points this season.
"The biggest thing to be honest with you is (Ross) size," Banks said. "You see those guys during the recruiting process. I just love his size. He is a kid that does not say a ton. It is nothing to walk through the football building to see him somewhere watching tape. I know he is a kid who wants to be great, and his work ethic aligns with that, we are excited for him...I think he has a chance to impact this program and help us in some way."
LEO has been position of strength for Vols defense
Playing behind Pearce and Josephs was hardly a determent for Ross to begin with.
Tennessee's success in developing the LEO position since the current coaching staff took over the program four years ago played a major role in Ross' decision.
Pearce is the most recent success story, but there are others. Byron Young transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Military College, where he played just one season before breakout seasons in 2021 and 2022 that parlayed into an NFL Draft pick and now a successful career with the Los Angeles Rams.
"I just know that I can learn from the best and learn how to play," Ross said. "(Pearce) knows what he’s doing. Top 10 pick, he’s there for a reason.”
That success stemmed from the emphasis that Banks has put on getting after opposing quarterbacks, which Tennessee edge rushers have done as good as anyone.
Ross has the potential to add to that over the next 2-3 years.
"In this league, but in general in football, if you want to be good, you've got to be good up front," Heupel said. "And guys can rush the passer and can effect the game on the first level are extremely important. That’s your edge guys, that's also your interior. The depth that we’ve been able to build with athletic traits that we’re looking for. As I said a day ago, it’s as deep as we’ve been at that position. We've got great length, athleticism, ability to bend the corner.
"Those guys are multiple, can play on the first level and can drop in some zone and pressure packages. And they’re really intelligent guys that can handle the volume of what they have to do within our scheme."
