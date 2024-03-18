If the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in need of a last-second heave from around midfield next season, they now have the pieces to pull it off.

Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs, who spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Monday, joining former Vols teammate Jauan Jennings.

Dobbs has spent the last seven years mainly as a backup quarterback between eight teams. He was drafted in the fourth round in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dobbs passed for more than 7,100 yards and 53 touchdowns while rushing for another 2,160 yards and 34 scores in four seasons at Tennessee, but his most notable play was his last-second Hail Mary that was caught by Jennings to beat Georgia, 34-31 at Sanford Stadium in Athens in 2016.