Josh Heupel: "Anyone, anywhere, anytime"

While Wednesday's press conference with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel primarily focused on Early Signing Day, he was also asked about his team's status in the College Football Playoff bracket.

Heupel's response was asking where Tennessee was seeded as he claimed he didn't check the bracket beforehand.

Heupel got his answer of the Vols currently sitting as the 9-seed which would force them to go on the road. He was quick to blow it off, though.

He doesn't want his team worried about who or where they're playing. Heupel is just making sure they're prepared for anything once the playoffs do get underway.

"Listen, we control what we control, right?," Heupel said. "We don’t have a game before the final rankings come out. There’s a lot of football to be played yet. But if you’re not of the mindset going into this thing, anyone, anywhere, anytime, then you’re just there to have a cup of coffee anyway. So, this is a highly-competitive group. We’ll play where we play. We’ll play who we play. Let’s go put the ball down."