Josh Heupel: "Anyone, anywhere, anytime"

While Wednesday's press conference with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel primarily focused on Early Signing Day, he was also asked about his team's status in the College Football Playoff bracket.
Heupel's response was asking where Tennessee was seeded as he claimed he didn't check the bracket beforehand.
Heupel got his answer of the Vols currently sitting as the 9-seed which would force them to go on the road. He was quick to blow it off, though.
He doesn't want his team worried about who or where they're playing. Heupel is just making sure they're prepared for anything once the playoffs do get underway.
"Listen, we control what we control, right?," Heupel said. "We don’t have a game before the final rankings come out. There’s a lot of football to be played yet. But if you’re not of the mindset going into this thing, anyone, anywhere, anytime, then you’re just there to have a cup of coffee anyway. So, this is a highly-competitive group. We’ll play where we play. We’ll play who we play. Let’s go put the ball down."
Part of Tennessee's preparation for the game will simply be to get healthy. The Vols suffered numerous injuries in the recent win over Vanderbilt but get a chance to heal up now.
One of the key pieces to go down late in the game was junior slot receiver Squirrel White. He was spotted in a sling after the game as he recovered from his blow.
In response to being asked about White's availability, Heupel pointed to a future injury report that is not required since it is not an SEC contest.
He did say he felt like the team would have everybody for the matchup, though.
"You guys can look forward to the injury report next Wednesday or something like that," Heupel said. "You got some time here, but feel like we’re gonna have everybody getting ready to roll here."
This would include Bru McCoy who missed the game against the Commodores and Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Peyton Lewis who played but missed the second half.
