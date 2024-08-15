PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Josh Heupel details communication in Vols' second scrimmage of fall camp

Tennessee assistant coach Kelsey Pope talks with wide receivers during the Vols’ second scrimmage of fall camp.
Tennessee assistant coach Kelsey Pope talks with wide receivers during the Vols’ second scrimmage of fall camp. (Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Neyland Stadium was largely empty early Thursday morning, but there was at least some semblance of a game happening inside.

The Tennessee football team was there for its second scrimmage of fall camp and coaches doled out as much as they could to make it a game-like atmosphere a little more than two weeks before the Vols' season opener against Chattanooga.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Changes have seeped into all aspects of college football, some bigger than others. Communication between the field and the sideline will look different, too, from the use of tablets to in-helmet communication devices being used in 2024.

The Tennessee coaching staff has spent fall camp working out the kinks in those communications and put an emphasis on them during their most recent scrimmage.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after Vols' second fall scrimmage

"I thought just from operations side of it (the scrimmage went well)," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "Finished with a mock halftime for the coaches and players. Just organizationally, I thought (communication) was really clean. Played clean football. Had a crew out at the scrimmage and didn't have really many penalties at all during the course of it so really like that. And then both sides of the football, guys made some plays."

For Heupel, who entering his fourth season as the Vols' coach and seventh as a head coach overall, there hasn't quite been a fall camp like this one in terms of communication.

There has been a balance of working on-field installments and getting players and staff on the same page with new technology, which at times has presented challenges.

Tennessee began using some of the newly implemented methods in practices last spring and now in both scrimmages.

"It's a part of what we've got to do," Heupel said. "I think logistically, there's more changes that effected everything outside of the white lines this year. Communication with your players, which is obviously in the field of play, too, but the coordination of that.

"The iPads, there's been a lot of logistical changes that everybody inside of your program has got to be ready to handle the right way."

WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Recapping Tennessee football's second fall scrimmage

There would certainly be a benefit to the new communication rules.

Coaches will be able to converse with quarterbacks--in Tennessee's case, first-year starter Nico Iamaleava--in-game, communicating to the player what they see from their point of view from the press box or sideline. It will be the same for the defense.

The iPads will allow coaches to give players a better visual of previous plays as opposed to the more antiquated approach of drawing up what happened on a dry erase board.

"From an efficiency standpoint, we just have to be better at organizing it," Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez said earlier this week. "When we come off, it's easier to show a picture of something and see the play as if it just happened five minutes ago. It's going to be a good thing for all of us once we get it to where we feel comfortable in doing it, how fast you're doing it and the organization.

"You're showing them a picture as opposed to drawing it on the board, and they can actually see where they lined up. I think it's going to be very efficient."

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvam9zaC1oZXVwZWwtZGV0YWlscy1jb21tdW5pY2F0aW9uLWlu LXZvbHMtc2Vjb25kLXNjcmltbWFnZS1vZi1mYWxsLWNhbXAtMSIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGVu bmVzc2VlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGam9zaC1oZXVwZWwtZGV0YWls cy1jb21tdW5pY2F0aW9uLWluLXZvbHMtc2Vjb25kLXNjcmltbWFnZS1vZi1m YWxsLWNhbXAtMSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTUxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==