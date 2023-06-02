Anyone that's associated with the Tennessee football program in any way – coaches, players, administrators, fans and so forth – is excited about the upcoming 2023 college football season. And that's just stating the obvious.

After winning 11 games in 2022, earning a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and capturing the Orange Bowl trophy by defeating Clemson, the Vols are on the rise – and in a big way.

Last season wasn't a fluke by any means. A once-powerhouse program that significantly struggled for a lengthy period of time due to failed coaches and NCAA violations, Tennessee is now back. And a big reason for the new, fresh success is because of head coach Josh Heupel and the way he's brought the program back to prominence.

While at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida this week, Heupel was in attendance and met with reporters to discuss the growth of the Vols' program under his leadership.

"It's a great time to be a Vol," Heupel said. "It's been fun building this. When we first arrived, a lot of uncertainty surrounding the program with some things we were trying to navigate. The foundation that we've laid, how we've competed, the players and what they've done and what they continue to do. ... There's a lot of excitement."

Heupel – who was hired by Tennessee after spending three seasons at UCF – inherited a team that had just went 3-7 overall in 2020 and fired then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt following a wild recruiting scandal. Following that situation, many Tennessee players departed the program, and Heupel pretty much had to start from scratch.

And that's exactly what he and his staff did.

In his first season at the helm, Heupel guided the Vols to a 7-6 campaign – which included four SEC wins and an appearance in the Music City Bowl. Then, in just his second year, Heupel's squad racked up 11 victories, went 6-2 in the league and won a New Year's Six bowl game.

Heading into Year Three of the Heupel Era, there's so much momentum surrounding the program – and rightfully so.

"We got back (from break) in January, and this group's been very purposeful in the way – how they're doing everything outside of football has continued to help what they're doing inside of the game," Heupel said. "Spring ball, I thought, was as physical and as competitive as we've had.

"We've got a long ways to go to get to the season, but we've got to have a great summer and get ready."

Rebuilding a program isn't an easy task. But Heupel and everyone associated with Tennessee football have made it look easy – in just two short years.

How have they done it? Is there some special secret?

"I think our guys have a clear understanding of who we are and what we're about," Heupel said. "How we go about attacking every single day, what's it look like to win – every rep, every day, in everything that you're doing. We've continued to add to our roster. ... When we first started, we had 65 scholarship players, I think, in the fall. Ten of those guys were transfers that just came in June.

"We're closer to a full roster at this point – guys that have been in our system for multiple years, better understanding. Put that altogether and it gives you the opportunity to grow and compete at a higher level."

Tennessee's 2023 season is scheduled to begin Saturday, September 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. ET with ABC carrying the broadcast.