Fresh off a bye week, Tennessee is back in action Saturday as it travels to Baton Rouge for a matchup with LSU. Meeting with the media on Monday ahead of the trip, Vols' head coach Josh Heupel provided injury updates on a pair of players.

Cedric Tillman – a star wide receiver for Tennessee – did in fact undergo surgery on his left ankle, Heupel confirmed Monday. ESPN's Chris Low first reported the news last Thursday, which shared that it was a "tightrope" surgery for Tillman with hopes of a quick return.

"Cedric did have surgery," Heupel said. "The timeline – he did that just to have the opportunity to speed up the recovery process side of it. We'll see where he's at. ... He ws limited, but moving around a little bit today. We'll continue to see how it unfolds this week and see where we're at."

If Tillman does make a quick recovery, what would it take for the wideout to be able to play at LSU?

"You've got to be able to be a functional player and play at the level we expect him to and he wants to play at, too," Heupel said.

Playing in three games this season, Tillman has made 17 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown.