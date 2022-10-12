When Josh Heupel took the Tennessee coaching job in January 2021, among the first rivalry games he heard about in terms of importance was Florida.

Heupel recalled that story the week before the Vols hosted the Gators at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee exorcised some demons against Florida, snapping a five-game losing skid in a 38-33 win.

But even as important as beating Florida was, Alabama is even bigger – especially this time around.

The No. 6 Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) play their most historic rival in the No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) in their annual "Third Saturday in October" clash on Saturday at Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on CBS with the opportunity to once again reverse their fortunes in a series they have had little success in for the past 15 seasons.

"I think you talk to different Tennessee fans and different generations – or different people – have (different opinions) on who they think the biggest rival is," Heupel said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. "I think that's one of the unique things here. Alabama is obviously a big one for everybody. This means a lot to our fanbase. For us inside this program, this week means a lot, too.

"We've worked to get to this point to have this type of setting here inside of Neyland Stadium. Excited about that opportunity."

Before Florida was even mentioned during the hiring process, Heupel was made aware of the Alabama game.

Tennessee's last win in the series came in 2006, but the Vols have struggled to keep pace with the Crimson Tide – both on and off the field – since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007.

In Alabama's 15-game win streak, Saban has bested six different Tennessee head coaches – coaches who have tried to catch up to the standard Saban has set.

With Knoxville taking center stage in college football for the second time in a month, the Vols can make their biggest leap yet in Heupel's second season by beating the SEC's longtime Goliath.

"Alabama was the first (game) that got mentioned," Heupel said. "This is a big game. This is a game that I grew up watching. We're looking forward to the opportunity we have this week. For our fanbase, this is certainly one that they point to. Looking forward to it."

