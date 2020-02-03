Joshua Farmer a 'package deal' with recent Vols commit
Joshua Farmer committed to Florida State last weekend but maintains his recruitment is 100 percent open.
Tennessee took advantage by offering the 2021 defensive end Saturday on campus.
“UT needs more pass rushers. There are only two at my position right now,” Farmer said. “They said I can play both up and with my hand in the dirt.”
The offer has some significance early on as it holds weight with a recent Tennessee commit – Darrell Jackson.
“Darrell Jackson, who just committed, we are a package deal,” Farmer said. “We play on the same team now. We are close – like brothers, really. We are definitely going to play together at the same school.”
Both Farmer and Jackson hail from Havana, Fla. as standouts at East Gadsden High School. The two defensive ends are both unranked but possess size and mobility to get after the passer.
Farmer, 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, is first-cousins with current UT edge rusher Roman Harrison.
“He came and hung out with us today,” Farmer said of Harrison. “He said coach [Chris] Rumph is a real good coach.
“Roman is a dog. He came in and had a couple of sacks as a freshman. That’s pretty good for your first year. I’ve enjoyed watching him play in SEC games.”
Saturday was the Sunshine State native’s first trek to Rocky Top. He previously visited Florida State last weekend, when he committed, and planned to be at Auburn on Sunday.”
“I like them,” Farmer said of Florida State. “I like coach [Mike] Norvell and his staff. They consistently put defensive lineman in the draft. But my recruitment remains open.”
The Florida State commit plans to visit Texas A&M and Miami in the spring. Farmer also plans to be back in Knoxville for a return visit.
“Roman told me about it a little, but until you see it firsthand, it’s a whole different story,” Farmer said of Tennessee. “The plans for the new locker room are sweet. Neyland Stadium was huge. It’s probably the biggest stadium I’ve seen so far.
“I’m considering Tennessee going forward.”
2/3 package deal 💯take me take him 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/mY0txA8yJM— Joshua Farmer (@colaboy_j5) February 1, 2020