Joshua Farmer committed to Florida State last weekend but maintains his recruitment is 100 percent open.

Tennessee took advantage by offering the 2021 defensive end Saturday on campus.

“UT needs more pass rushers. There are only two at my position right now,” Farmer said. “They said I can play both up and with my hand in the dirt.”

The offer has some significance early on as it holds weight with a recent Tennessee commit – Darrell Jackson.

“Darrell Jackson, who just committed, we are a package deal,” Farmer said. “We play on the same team now. We are close – like brothers, really. We are definitely going to play together at the same school.”

Both Farmer and Jackson hail from Havana, Fla. as standouts at East Gadsden High School. The two defensive ends are both unranked but possess size and mobility to get after the passer.