Joshua Josephs chats in-home meeting with Heupel & Co.

As the Tennessee coaching staff wrapped up their two-week in-person recruiting swing, that spanned coast-to-coast, one of UT’s latest commits welcomed Josh Heupel, Brian Jean-Mary and Mike Ekeler into their home. “We met for about an hour and a half. We talked about the process of getting me up there and it went really well,” Joshua Josephs told Volquest. “My God parents were able to come in. My sister and brother were there. We all chopped it up and it was good.” The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete announced his commitment to Tennessee a little over two weeks ago. It was the first Volunteer pledge in over 100 days at the time, but since, Tennessee has reeled in three more. And since the Kennesaw, Ga. native won’t be an early enrollee, the face-to-face time with coaches was important. “Since my whole family was there, we had a chance to talk a lot about family memories,” the commit said. “We also talked about the opportunity I’ll have at Tennessee and how they are excited to get me into the program this summer. “It’s a great opportunity for me.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBpbiBob21lL3Jlc3RhdXJhbnQgdmlzaXQgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvVm9scz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvVm9sczwvYT7wn42KaGV1IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VU243aDBXb1J2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vVVNuN2gwV29SdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCZWVz4p2k77iP4oCN8J+U pSAoQGpvc2h1YWpvc2VwaHMyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2pvc2h1YWpvc2VwaHMyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY5MTMyMjkyNjM1NDgwMDY0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Once he signs on Wednesday, the three-star will get a workout plan and playbook from the coaching staff. From there, the work begins as the next 5-6 months will be a critical time period before Josephs arrives on campus in June. “I’ve already been talking to my trainer and we are just waiting on that [weight] program,” the defender said. “We are going to be full-throttle. We’ve already been working out daily, but once we get that, we will turn it up a notch. I can’t wait.” The North Cobb standout will play the ‘LEO’ spot in Tim Banks’s defense. It’s a hybrid position that plays the edge. It’s a position that requires versatility in defending the run and getting after the passer. Tennessee has a serious need at that spot, too, as there were only three ‘LEOs’ on roster last season. “It’s the best position to play in football,” Josephs said of the LEO spot. “In playing that spot, you get to do everything. You can drop in coverage and rush off the edge. It’s a good position and I love it. Everyone tells me my body is perfect for it.” The recruiting process is a wild ride and Josephs isn’t much for the spotlight. Still, it’s often hard to dodge once you commit to a program in the Southeastern Conference.