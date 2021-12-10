Joshua Josephs chats in-home meeting with Heupel & Co.
As the Tennessee coaching staff wrapped up their two-week in-person recruiting swing, that spanned coast-to-coast, one of UT’s latest commits welcomed Josh Heupel, Brian Jean-Mary and Mike Ekeler into their home.
“We met for about an hour and a half. We talked about the process of getting me up there and it went really well,” Joshua Josephs told Volquest. “My God parents were able to come in. My sister and brother were there. We all chopped it up and it was good.”
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete announced his commitment to Tennessee a little over two weeks ago. It was the first Volunteer pledge in over 100 days at the time, but since, Tennessee has reeled in three more.
And since the Kennesaw, Ga. native won’t be an early enrollee, the face-to-face time with coaches was important.
“Since my whole family was there, we had a chance to talk a lot about family memories,” the commit said. “We also talked about the opportunity I’ll have at Tennessee and how they are excited to get me into the program this summer.
“It’s a great opportunity for me.”
Once he signs on Wednesday, the three-star will get a workout plan and playbook from the coaching staff. From there, the work begins as the next 5-6 months will be a critical time period before Josephs arrives on campus in June.
“I’ve already been talking to my trainer and we are just waiting on that [weight] program,” the defender said. “We are going to be full-throttle. We’ve already been working out daily, but once we get that, we will turn it up a notch. I can’t wait.”
The North Cobb standout will play the ‘LEO’ spot in Tim Banks’s defense. It’s a hybrid position that plays the edge. It’s a position that requires versatility in defending the run and getting after the passer. Tennessee has a serious need at that spot, too, as there were only three ‘LEOs’ on roster last season.
“It’s the best position to play in football,” Josephs said of the LEO spot. “In playing that spot, you get to do everything. You can drop in coverage and rush off the edge. It’s a good position and I love it. Everyone tells me my body is perfect for it.”
The recruiting process is a wild ride and Josephs isn’t much for the spotlight. Still, it’s often hard to dodge once you commit to a program in the Southeastern Conference.
“I’ve gotten used to it,” the three-star said of the attention. “Everything has blown up since I committed. My Twitter and Instagram – just everything. It’s been wild and I can tell how passionate the fanbase is.”
The Peach State native has made the most of his short time being a Tennessee commit. Josephs has spent time getting to know his fellow commits in the class and has even been doing some recruiting of his own.
“I’ve already talked to basically all of the commits,” the prospect concluded. “We are all on a connected chat. We are talking to some others who may jump in as well. Everything is going well.”
Josephs, who chose the Volunteers over Kentucky and Michigan, is tabbed as the 25th player at his position in the class and owns a Rivals Rating of 5.7.