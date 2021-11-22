Joshua Josephs details decision to commit to Tennessee
Three-star edge rusher Joshua Josephs committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, the North Cobb High School product out of Kennesaw, Georgia announced on social media.
Josephs chose the Vols over Kentucky. He's the 14th commitment for Tennessee in the class of 2022.
“I just felt like me and the coaches clicked well," Josephs told Volquest. "The gameplan they have for me when I get up there is amazing. Plus, I’ve been talking with other recruits and connecting with them heavily. It’s been good.”
Vols head coach Josh Heupel and inside linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary were instrumental in Tennessee landing Josephs. They made the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender feel like a top priority and it paid off in a big way.
Tennessee's need for edge rushers and the opportunity for early playing time also helped.
“Coach Heupel is starting to turn Tennessee’s program around and Tennessee is starting to get back," Josephs said. "He’s a really great coach.
“Coach Jean-Mary is a friendly dude. A family dude and treats us like we’re family. His character, you can just see it in the way he speaks, in everything. He’s just a good dude. We talk about life, it’s not just all football."
Josephs took an official visit to Tennessee the weekend of Oct. 9. The trip marked his third visit to see the Vols since the start of the summer.
The Georgia product took official visits to Penn State and Michigan in June, but only took an official to Tennessee this fall. He did take an unofficial visit to Kentucky, however, and saw the Cats lose to the Vols 45-42.
Josephs said he knew Tennessee was the school for him two to three weeks ago.
"I was talking with close family members and friends, and we all thought Tennessee was a good fit for me," Josephs said. "I felt like a high priority. I could tell by how they connected with me that they thought I was a top priority.”
Josephs commits to the Vols just three days after his monster senior season came to an end. He'll enroll at Tennessee in the spring. In the meantime, Josephs will be on his grind as he prepares for the next level.
“I just have to grind now," Josephs said. "During the spring I’ll be working on getting stronger and more explosive. Just really my whole game overall. Like my speed and strength.”