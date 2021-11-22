Joshua Josephs details decision to commit to Tennessee

Three-star edge rusher Joshua Josephs committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, the North Cobb High School product out of Kennesaw, Georgia announced on social media.

Josephs chose the Vols over Kentucky. He's the 14th commitment for Tennessee in the class of 2022.

“I just felt like me and the coaches clicked well," Josephs told Volquest. "The gameplan they have for me when I get up there is amazing. Plus, I’ve been talking with other recruits and connecting with them heavily. It’s been good.”

Vols head coach Josh Heupel and inside linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary were instrumental in Tennessee landing Josephs. They made the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender feel like a top priority and it paid off in a big way.

Tennessee's need for edge rushers and the opportunity for early playing time also helped.

“Coach Heupel is starting to turn Tennessee’s program around and Tennessee is starting to get back," Josephs said. "He’s a really great coach.

“Coach Jean-Mary is a friendly dude. A family dude and treats us like we’re family. His character, you can just see it in the way he speaks, in everything. He’s just a good dude. We talk about life, it’s not just all football."