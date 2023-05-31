After entering the NBA Draft process, Josiah-Jordan James has pulled his name out of the draft while announcing his return to Tennessee.

He had previously gone through the NBA Draft evaluation process while participating in the NBA G League Combine and individual workouts with multiple NBA teams.

"I'm excited and blessed to be able to represent Tennessee for one more year," James said. "After last season, I talked with the coaching staff about how important it was for me to go through the draft evaluation process and get NBA feedback, since I wasn't able to do that last offseason.

"I also knew that the coaches here had to build a full roster for this year and prepare for the possibility that I might not be back. I love the pieces they've put together, and I'm eager to join this new group of teammates for one more run."

James announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.