Josiah-Jordan James announces return to Tennessee for fifth season
After entering the NBA Draft process, Josiah-Jordan James has pulled his name out of the draft while announcing his return to Tennessee.
He had previously gone through the NBA Draft evaluation process while participating in the NBA G League Combine and individual workouts with multiple NBA teams.
"I'm excited and blessed to be able to represent Tennessee for one more year," James said. "After last season, I talked with the coaching staff about how important it was for me to go through the draft evaluation process and get NBA feedback, since I wasn't able to do that last offseason.
"I also knew that the coaches here had to build a full roster for this year and prepare for the possibility that I might not be back. I love the pieces they've put together, and I'm eager to join this new group of teammates for one more run."
James announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
James committed to the Vols in the 2019 class as a 5-star recruit.
He was considered the fifth-best shooting guard and 18th-best overall player in the country out of high school.
In four years, James has averaged nine points per game on 38% shooting. He's also added 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
In his career, he has appeared in 108 games while starting in 87.
Last season, he battled a knee injury that held him out for stretches of time. He still managed to produce 10 points per contest. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
During his four seasons, James has been a pivotal piece of the team. He helped lead the team to a Sweet 16 last year and the 2022 SEC Tournament title. He was named to the All-Tournament team in the conference championship run.
James joins Santiago Vescovi as returners to take advantage of their additional year of eligibly due to Covid.
However, with all scholarship spots filled, James will have to join the team as a walk-on.
