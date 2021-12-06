Josiah-Jordan James proving to be the ultimate glue guy

To say Josiah-Jordan James was relieved that he wouldn’t have to have surgery to repair torn ligaments in the middle finger of his left hand would be an understatement.

Tennessee’s junior guard injured his finger back on Nov. 20 in UT’s 71-53 loss to Villanova. James missed the Vols’ next three games before returning to action in Saturday’s 69-54 win over Colorado.

“Josiah James was phenomenal,” Vols head coach Rick Barnes said following the game. “What he did with only two days of practice. The way he impacted the game on both ends was really special today.”

James knew following Thursday’s practice that he’d be available in Boulder for Tennessee’s first true road test of the season.

“I knew I was going to be a little bit out of shape, but if I could just come in here and there and give my team a couple of minutes, I would do it,” James said. “I knew my team needed me for this two-game stretch. So I knew after the Thursday practice that my finger felt fine. Everything else felt good, just a little winded and out of shape.”

You have to dig a little deeper to appreciate what James brings to the Vols. You can’t simply look at what he shot from the field or how many points he scored.

James’ performance against Colorado was a perfect example. He only had five points on 2-of-3 shooting, but he grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, blocked four shots, had two steals and dished out an assist.

The lone three-pointer James made came out of a timeout after Colorado had cut the lead to five with 8:07 remaining in the game. Colorado would never get within five points again.

“Jo knows what we’re doing,” Barnes said. “He knows our system. But we left it up to him. We said you tell us when you’re ready. He told us two days ago he thought he would get ready and thought the Colorado game would be a game he could get back (in).

“His versatility allows us to do a lot of different things on the defensive end. And people will look at his numbers and think right now, well he’s not shooting a high percentage, but I’ve said before, he’s a terrific shooter. If you watch him shoot it, I don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable (as an opponent) giving him looks."



