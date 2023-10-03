This message was portrayed in his announcement that he will return for the 2023-24 campaign. Included in his tweet was a video of Kobe Bryant saying, "jobs not finished."

James isn't satisfied, though. There is still more he wants to accomplish while he is at Tennessee.

So far, James has averaged 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game throughout his career. This production has been critical in a Sweet 16 run and SEC Tournament title.

However, one of the pieces that has remained a constant is Josiah-Jordan James . In an era where many players don't stick to one school for their entire college career, James is now prepared to enter his fifth and final year as a Vol.

Over the last four seasons, Tennessee's basketball program has seen players come through Knoxville and leave whether it was due to graduation, a chance to play in the NBA or to hit the transfer portal.

So what does finishing the job look like for James?

The answer is simple. To make history at the university he has dedicated himself to for the past four years of his life.

"Making history," said James. "Putting at least a couple more banners up in TBA. The ultimate goal is a National Championship and that would be history in the likes of Tennessee basketball. That's really what that whole video meant. I'm excited to be back and excited to be on this journey again to try to do that."

In the three seasons the NCAA has held a tournament while James has been in college, the Vols have progressively gone a round farther in each postseason. After losing in the first round, then the second, Tennessee made its way to the Sweet 16 a year ago.

However, the team couldn't overcome the Cinderella story of FAU and fell in New York City.

For the Vols to take the next step and reach the program's second-ever Elite 8, James thinks the team needs to be consistent and play its best basketball at the right time.

"We just need to be ourselves," said James. "We have to be the best version of ourselves at the right time. That starts with the preparation in the summer, which I feel like we had a really good summer. The preparation in the season that we're in right now, the preseason. Throughout the season, there will be a lot of up and downs, but just never wavering and being consistent in your work. I think that if you're able to do that then everything will work out."

While it was a video of Bryant that inspired James, his biggest mentor in the NBA is a current star for the Bucks.

Khris Middleton is also from Charleston, South Carolina and went to the same high school as James. The pair are still in touch as James navigates his college career.

The message from Middleton to James isn't just one on the court, though. They discuss life, family and more on top of the advice handed down from the All-Star in terms of basketball.

"(An NBA player) that I'm close with is Khris Middleton," said James. "Just because we've had a relationship. We went to the same high school. We're from the same area in Charleston. I have a great relationship with him...

"It varies. Whether it's about basketball, or life, or his family, or just where I'm at. He's just like a big brother to me and somebody that I lean on. Not only on advice in the game of basketball but just in life in general."

The on-court message is one about hard work. As a second-round pick, Middleton had to work hard to become an All-Star and NBA champion.

"He let's me know often that I have a chance to be really good and I have a chance to play at the next level," said James. "That's always good, those words of encouragement. He also tells me how hard it is and how much work I need to put in to get there. The experiences that he's had. It's always words of encouragement. He's like a big brother to me."

James isn't the only returning fifth-year player, though. Santiago Vescovi is also taking advantage of a final season of elibility to return to the team.

With the pair of leaders looking to make the most out of year five, the team's ceiling is raised.

This is something that was felt in the locker room. Sophomore Tobe Awaka called it a jolt of energy.

"They're team leaders," said Awaka. "They were a key part of the team last year. Hearing those guys are coming back for another year, it means that we have a chance to do something great. Our foundation from last year is here back again. It definitely gave us a jolt of energy to hear they're coming back."

As coaches, the Vols' staff of course know its best for the team if this pair returns. However, they also know they can't be selfish.

Due to this, there's no steering in a direction when talking about the possibility of a fifth-year. Instead, it's an honest conversation about what is best for the players.

Assistant coach Rod Clark has seen James and Vescovi grow up in their time at Tennessee. This lets him have those real conversations.

"I love both of them to death," said Clark. "I love them a ton. Having those conversations was really healthy. It was real. They wanted to know, what do you think? Do you think it'll be best to come back? Do you think we don't need to be? I don't think any of us steered them any type of way. I think it was, man, if you think we can still help you, come back. If you feel like you've out grown this environment, take a chance and go. But if you guys feel like this is the place you want to be here, and we can help you grow, and you trust us the most. You feel like you can still get a lot at the University of Tennessee, come back."

Now, there is an opportunity to make the history James wants in his final year.

No matter how the book closes in their final chapter at Tennessee, it is clear that they've given their all to the program and teammates.

"They're really good young men," said Clark. "They care about others, they care about this university, their energy is always infectious. I just really think they've given everything that they can to us and they continue to. I'm really excited to see this final chapter here, see how it ends up. The things that they're able to accomplish, that we're able to accomplish together. It's going to be fun."