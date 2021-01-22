VolQuest - JUCO athlete Andison Coby commits to Vols, talks decision

Tennessee picked up a new scholarship player on Friday evening. Andison Coby announced his decision to come play for the Vols after finishing up at Northeast Mississippi back in December.

"It just felt like through the Zoom and everything that went on was the right move to make," Coby said. "The coaches gave me this opportunity and I'm trusting the process."

Several schools tried to keep Coby under the radar, but it was Tennessee who won this recruiting battle. Tight ends coach Joe Osovet worked the former American Heritage standout and really developed a relationship with him.

"Coach Os (Osovet) has been there since the beginning," Coby said. "He made me feel welcome and showed me how much they needed me and showed how they would use me. I talked to coach Chaney on a zoom for about 45 minutes and he made me feel like I can feature in the offense.

"Then there was Tee Martin, who is the receivers coach. I like his track record of developing wideouts."

Coby arrived at Northeast Mississippi a much smaller receiver. He hit a growth spurt and currently weighs in at 185 pounds and stretches to 6-foot-1.

"My game has to do with a lot of speed," Coby said. "Certain routes I use a lot of technique. I think I'm dynamic because I think it's hard to read me and I can run the same route in multiple ways."

Coby will arrive in Knoxville on Sunday and start classes on Monday. He has been to Knoxville once a few years back, but he is looking forward to a new football home.

"I don't know much about it," Coby said. "I've been on a visit when I was a junior at American Heritage. I was just paying attention to the facilities and such. I didn't get to know anything else. I look forward to getting to know more here."

In the end, he leaned on his family to make a decision as a player who will have four years to play four years.

"My family was really involved in the decision," Coby said. "We asked a lot of questions on the zoom. We really wanted to find the right fit. We just all agreed that Tennessee was it for me."