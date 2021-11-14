JUCO DB Keionte Scott 'loved' what he saw at Tennessee

“It’s just about transparency," Scott said. "I could see myself at all those schools in terms of what I want to do in football and with my education. All of the head coaches of the schools are involved and that means a lot.”

Scott's official visit to see the Vols take on No. 1 Georgia came on the heels of releasing his top five on Friday afternoon. Oregon, Auburn, BYU and Miami joined Tennessee on the JUCO product's list of favorites.

“I loved the trip. Me and my Mom enjoyed it. It was really good.”

“It definitely lived up to the hype," Scott told VolQuest. "I had been talking to the coaches over the phone and Coach Martinez and Coach Heupel have been telling me over the phone that it was going to be a crazy experience. Getting able to see it in person was great.

Scott was finally able to check it out for himself over the weekend and walked away from his official visit with the Vols impressed.

Junior college defensive back Keionte Scott had heard plenty of buzz about how great of an atmosphere there is on Rocky Top from Vols head coach Josh Heupel and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez.

The family atmosphere impressed Scott the most on his visit. Scott's mother accompanied him on the trip.

“The Vol Walk was crazy," Scott said. "Just seeing the amount of people that early was crazy. Even when we were having breakfast, fans were already tailgating at 8:00. That was crazy to see. And then during the game, the amount of support Tennessee has was great to see.”

“The game was good too. The defense was there, just missed tackles and stuff like that, but you can tell Coach Martinez and Coach Banks are doing a good job with the defensive backs.”

As for Tennessee's pitch to Scott, it's pretty simple: his skillset is exactly what the Vols want in a defensive back and they want to help him maximize his talent.

“Coach Martinez says I’m the type of corner he’s always looking for," Scott said. "I tackle, have the cover skills he’s looking for. I’m just a baller as he would say. They talk to me about what they see in my skillset and stuff like that.”

Tennessee was his second visit of the fall. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back also took an official visit to Oregon the final weekend of October.

Scott intends on visiting BYU or Miami this upcoming weekend. He'll then visit Auburn on Thanksgiving weekend for the Iron Bowl.

“It was good to see Tennessee with me being down to five schools," Scott said. "I’ll use my other two visits to compare schools, but I definitely think every school is going to be able to help themselves in terms of me getting to see them because I haven’t seen them yet. Every school is going to help itself with a visit, but definitely loved what I saw at Tennessee.”

Scott's plans are to sign with a school during the early signing period in December and enroll at the school of his choice in January.