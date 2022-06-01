JUCO DL Elijah Davis has a productive first trip to Knoxville

South Carolina native and East Mississippi defensive lineman Elijah Davis picked up an offer from Tennessee earlier this spring. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner was by to check on him multiple times last month and Davis returned the favor with a visit to Knoxville over the weekend.

"It was great," Davis said. "I loved the facility. The coaches were great and I had a good time here. It was a fun day."

He and his family were very impressed by Knoxville. He loved everything about it, but one thing did catch his attention more than the rest.

"The people stood out," Davis said. "There was a really good vibe. Everyone was having fun. There was a lot to do and see. Coming from Scooba where I am now, there is not much. Just a really good place here."

Garner, a 30 plus year veteran in the SEC, is as driven and hungry now as he ever was. He likes Davis a lot and believes he can get the most out of his potential.

"He's a really good guy," Davis said. "He's really taught me a lot just over the phone really. I think I could learn a lot more from him and I think he could develop me and get the best out of me.

"He really wants me to be me. He said he really needed me."