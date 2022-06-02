JUCO OL Savion Herring details his Tennessee commit

Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee added to Tennessee’s offensive line depth for the 2022 season on Thursday by picking up the commit of Monroe Community College standout Savion Herring.

The former Junior College guard was in town this past weekend on an official visit.

“Tennessee feels like a great fit for me. Seeing the facilities and how the coaches trust the players and how the players interact with the coaches – it was great,” the New Rochelle, NY native told Volquest. “The players told me that what you see in the coaches is what you get. From being around them all weekend, it was a great vibe.

“They were telling me their expectations and it all makes perfect sense to me.”

Herring started at right guard this past season for Monroe, missing just two games due to an MCL sprain. Originally a part of the 2021 class, the former two-star committed to play for Cincinnati prior to going the JUCO route.

With three years of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder will have ample time to learn from Elarbee with hopes of providing a role on the interior of the offensive line. Herring can play all five positions, including center.

“He is really good at demonstrating the plays to the guys. That’s great,” Herring said of his new position coach. “We were going back and forth on the plays and I understood it. He was throwing different things at me and he was surprised how well I remembered the plays and the calls. It was really all him because he’s a great teacher.”

The offensive lineman also considered Missouri, Kansas and Syracuse before choosing the Big Orange.

“He’s great, really great,” the new Vol said of Heupel. “He has a great personality to him. You can feel comfortable being around him.”

Herring plans to arrive in Knoxville on Monday or Tuesday and will begin summer term and workouts with his new teammates. He’ll be eligible to play this fall and will give Tennessee another option on the inside.

“Toughness is probably my best attribute,” Herring concluded. “I really have toughness to me. My IQ on the field is good. I’m good at reading plays and am versatile. I feel like I’m a great communicator.”