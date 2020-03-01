Junior Colson likes 'family atmosphere' with Vols & Pruitt
Outside linebacker Junior Colson is a game-changing type player in the Class of 2021.
Tennessee hosted the Brentwood, Tenn. native Sunday and continued its pitch for the four-star playmaker.
“Today was great,” Colson said Sunday afternoon. “I got in the film room with the coaches and learned how they worked and where I would fit into their defensive scheme. It was really a great time.”
Colson’s value is high due to his ability to play in numerous spots.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect ranks as the second-best recruit in the state of Tennessee and No. 4 nationally as an outside linebacker. Colson can play all over in multiple defensive fronts whether it be outside or hand in-the-dirt for a 4-3 system or on the edge in a 3-4.
“Right off that bat, I told them I want to be a four-down linebacker and to be used in different spots,” Colson said. “They said that’s pretty much how they viewed me. So, they showed me some edge, outside and inside today.
“They said they loved how I played and for me to keep at it. I think I would be fine in the inside, too. I have a lot of experience there and feel more in control of the field because I can go side-to-side.”
Speed is Colson’s biggest strength as the Middle Tennessean has been clocked as fast as 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
“I use my speed a lot,” Colson said. “My forty time is not where I want it to be right now – but it’s a really good start.”
Jeremy Pruitt and staff view Colson as a prospect with a high upside and an athlete capable of being versatile in their system. The head man, along with defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer, have taken an all hands-on-deck approach with his recruitment.
“Coach Ansley recruits my area but coach Pruitt and Niedermeyer are constantly texting me. I hear from all three often,” Colson said. “I love coach Pruitt as a coach. He’s been doing it a long time. He knows what he is doing, and you can tell it works.
“They had one of the better defenses this year and he has shown he can use his players properly to bring out their best skills.”
Comfort level plays a big factor in the linebacker’s recruitment. Tennessee is clicking in that cylinder as well, according to Colson.
“I like the family atmosphere here. Earlier today, the coaches were on Facetime with my mom and dad. They were all joking around with me and so it really felt like home to be honest.”
Colson’s visitations have quieted the past few months, but it won’t be that way for long as the four-star plans to announce his commitment during the summer.
“I’m about to start my official visit process here soon,” Colson said. “I want to get my decision out of the way this summer, so I plan to be back here for sure. Maybe for a spring practice or early summer.”
Whether it’s Tennessee or the field, Colson wants to begin the relationship building process with his future teammates before his senior campaign.
“I want to go into next season already committed and to not have to worry about it anymore,” Colson said. “I really want to start getting to know the players and all that. It’s important to build those relationships early.”
Colson hinted his commitment could come around his dad’s birthday on June 7.