Outside linebacker Junior Colson is a game-changing type player in the Class of 2021.

Tennessee hosted the Brentwood, Tenn. native Sunday and continued its pitch for the four-star playmaker.

“Today was great,” Colson said Sunday afternoon. “I got in the film room with the coaches and learned how they worked and where I would fit into their defensive scheme. It was really a great time.”

Colson’s value is high due to his ability to play in numerous spots.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect ranks as the second-best recruit in the state of Tennessee and No. 4 nationally as an outside linebacker. Colson can play all over in multiple defensive fronts whether it be outside or hand in-the-dirt for a 4-3 system or on the edge in a 3-4.

“Right off that bat, I told them I want to be a four-down linebacker and to be used in different spots,” Colson said. “They said that’s pretty much how they viewed me. So, they showed me some edge, outside and inside today.

“They said they loved how I played and for me to keep at it. I think I would be fine in the inside, too. I have a lot of experience there and feel more in control of the field because I can go side-to-side.”