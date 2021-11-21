Justin Williams details another 'great' trip to Rocky Top

For the second Saturday in-a-row, Tennessee was able to bring priority target Justin Williams to campus.

The four-star decommitted from West Virginia earlier this week and has been in great dialog with the Vols for a while now. Yesterday’s win over South Alabama was another chance to get a feel for everything up-close and in person.

“I had a great time last time, so why wouldn’t I want to come back,” the running back told Volquest. “My heart told me to come back and I followed it. I came back and retouched on some things and had a chance to see coach [Josh] Heupel and coach [Jerry] Mack again.”

The coaches used the opportunity to check in with the family once again and to ask the 6-foot-0, 206-pound athlete what he thought about the team’s performance in the 60-14 rout of South Alabama.

“Seeing the run game flourish the way it did was cool. They did an awesome job,” Williams said. “They spread out the box and give the running back a bunch of opportunity. Everything looked smooth and was firing on all cylinders. They were putting up points and doing what needs to be successful.”

And to be able to take in another game day experience on Rocky Top with the fans – that was big for the Rivals Top-225 player.

“The stadium love was incredible,” Williams noted. “Being able to go back and see the fans again and that atmosphere – it was awesome.”