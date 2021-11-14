Justin Williams feels the 'love' on first trip to Tennessee

East Paulding running back Justin Williams had been looking forward to his trip to Rocky Top. He got to town early Saturday morning and got the full experience of what time in Knoxville could be like for the next few years.

"The atmosphere was great," Williams said. "The love from the fans, the facilities and the love from the coaches in taking me around gave me the whole experience. The love I felt here was unreal and I had a great time."

There were a couple of instances where fans recognized Williams and for a 17 year old, that's a pretty eye opening experience.

"It's crazy and feels surreal," Williams said. "It shows you how passionate the fan base is and how interested they are in me and the program as a whole. The love I saw today was unreal."

This un-official visit was a chance to see if he wants to come back for an official and it's safe to say the Vols earned a return trip.

"I'm really impressed so I definitely see myself coming back," Williams said. "They are in a very good spot. I loved it. I loved the coaching staff and loved coach Heupel. That was great."