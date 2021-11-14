Justin Williams feels the 'love' on first trip to Tennessee
East Paulding running back Justin Williams had been looking forward to his trip to Rocky Top. He got to town early Saturday morning and got the full experience of what time in Knoxville could be like for the next few years.
"The atmosphere was great," Williams said. "The love from the fans, the facilities and the love from the coaches in taking me around gave me the whole experience. The love I felt here was unreal and I had a great time."
There were a couple of instances where fans recognized Williams and for a 17 year old, that's a pretty eye opening experience.
"It's crazy and feels surreal," Williams said. "It shows you how passionate the fan base is and how interested they are in me and the program as a whole. The love I saw today was unreal."
This un-official visit was a chance to see if he wants to come back for an official and it's safe to say the Vols earned a return trip.
"I'm really impressed so I definitely see myself coming back," Williams said. "They are in a very good spot. I loved it. I loved the coaching staff and loved coach Heupel. That was great."
And the talk with head coach Josh Heupel made it clear that he is not only wanted, but needed in orange.
"He told me they need a bigger back and they want one that can come in in December," Williams said. "He told me he feels like I can be that guy. They love my game and they make me feel wanted."
He was able to hang with players and prospects and he heard the constant theme about how Heupel has changed the culture.
"I've heard that before he got here, the program was rough," Williams said. "All the recruits and players are telling me how he changed it and how they bought into him so fast. In the matter of a month, he changed the mentality of the program."
Being able to hang with not only Heupel, but also running backs coach Jerry Mack was massive for Williams, who makes decisions based off the feelings he creates through the process.
"It was huge," Williams said. "Just building that relationship. We talk on the phone and cut up and laughed, but being able to hang out with him today just made the relationship stronger."
Watching the game, he found himself thinking about what it would look like wearing #4 in orange and finding the checkerboard end zones.
"That's what you were supposed to do," Williams said. "I could definitely see it and I don't think I'd have any problem in this offense."
Williams will take more visits over the next few weeks with one to Michigan likely on the table. Auburn continues to check in with him, but clearly the Vols have set themselves up to be in this one until the end.
"The biggest takeaway is the love that I felt," Williams said. "That and just how close Tennessee is to being a really good team. They are just a few pieces away. They are going to skyrocket in the next year or two."