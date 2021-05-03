 VolQuest - Juwan Mitchel details decision to transfer to Vols
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 12:57:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Juwan Mitchel details decision to transfer to Vols

Austin Price and Ben McKee
Volquest.com

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks has added a much-needed piece to his defense in Texas transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell, who announced his commitment to the Vols on social media Monday afternoon.

Mitchell just wrapped up his second season with the Longhorns. He played in 21 career games with 13 starts during his time at Texas after signing out of Butler Community College in 2019.

“This time around I’m choosing the people in the building over a building,” Mitchell told Volquest about his decision. “As far as Tennessee’s defensive staff, I like their energy. I feel like I can match it and be a spark. It’s just going to be a great move.”

Mitchell started eight out of Texas’ 10 games this past season, leading the team with 62 tackles. He also recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

In 2019, the 6-foot-1, 230 lbs. linebacker played in 11 games and logged 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and four pass breakups in his first season at Texas.

After two years of leading the Texas defense, he’s now ready to lead Tennessee’s defense.

“To be able to come in and be the quarterback of the defense was attractive,” Mitchell said. “Just make sure everyone, from the front to the back, is going to ball. I’m definitely going to bring the underdog mentality, especially to my unit. You’re going to have to go through us to beat us.”

Mitchell, who loves Banks’ energy, plans on bringing a similar energy. An energy that is going to force everybody around him to prove themselves. Even the opponent is going to need to prove it.

“I’m going to be on the frontline when bullets start flying, Mitchell said. “You’ll never see me flinch. That motivates the people around me. Throwing my head in everything, me being me, talking smack. You’re going to have to show me. If we as a team all have that mentality, that you’re going to have to show me, then it’s going to be a great year.”

Texas transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell.
Texas transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell. (Photo Credit: Texas Athletics)

Mitchell was in Knoxville last weekend for Tennessee’s spring game with Michigan transfer quarterback Joe Milton who announced his commitment to the Vols following the orange and white game. After the spring game, Tennessee’s pair of transfer additions hung out with former Vols Josh Dobbs and Alvin Kamara.

Kamara, who hails from the same junior college conference, offered advise to Mitchell about the transition to Tennessee. The fact that Kamara was back on campus despite the Vols not having won much of late stood out to Mitchell.

“It’s a new staff, it’s a new Tennessee, it’s a new team. This isn’t the Tennessee from last year. Forget all of that. You’re going to have to show us.”

Mitchell plans on arriving in Knoxville in late May for June session of summer school.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvanV3YW4tbWl0Y2hlbC1kZXRhaWxzLWRlY2lzaW9uLXRvLXRy YW5zZmVyLXRvLXZvbHMiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGVubmVzc2VlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZu ZXdzJTJGanV3YW4tbWl0Y2hlbC1kZXRhaWxzLWRlY2lzaW9uLXRvLXRyYW5z ZmVyLXRvLXZvbHMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=