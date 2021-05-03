VolQuest - Juwan Mitchel details decision to transfer to Vols

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks has added a much-needed piece to his defense in Texas transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell, who announced his commitment to the Vols on social media Monday afternoon.

Mitchell just wrapped up his second season with the Longhorns. He played in 21 career games with 13 starts during his time at Texas after signing out of Butler Community College in 2019.

“This time around I’m choosing the people in the building over a building,” Mitchell told Volquest about his decision. “As far as Tennessee’s defensive staff, I like their energy. I feel like I can match it and be a spark. It’s just going to be a great move.”

Mitchell started eight out of Texas’ 10 games this past season, leading the team with 62 tackles. He also recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

In 2019, the 6-foot-1, 230 lbs. linebacker played in 11 games and logged 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and four pass breakups in his first season at Texas.

After two years of leading the Texas defense, he’s now ready to lead Tennessee’s defense.

“To be able to come in and be the quarterback of the defense was attractive,” Mitchell said. “Just make sure everyone, from the front to the back, is going to ball. I’m definitely going to bring the underdog mentality, especially to my unit. You’re going to have to go through us to beat us.”

Mitchell, who loves Banks’ energy, plans on bringing a similar energy. An energy that is going to force everybody around him to prove themselves. Even the opponent is going to need to prove it.

“I’m going to be on the frontline when bullets start flying, Mitchell said. “You’ll never see me flinch. That motivates the people around me. Throwing my head in everything, me being me, talking smack. You’re going to have to show me. If we as a team all have that mentality, that you’re going to have to show me, then it’s going to be a great year.”