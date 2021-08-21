Juwan Mitchell feeling at home with Volunteers

Tennessee’s linebacker corps was depleted just a couple of months ago. So naturally, Josh Heupel and staff looked to address it following spring practice.

Along with some other additions, the Vols welcomed in Juwan Mitchell from Texas. The former Longhorn leading tackler has now spent the bulk of three months learning a new system, staff and teammates with camp nearing its end.

“Right now, camp is just about building a bond with my teammates. That’s all I’ve wanted to worry about, building a bond with my teammates and showing that they can count on me,” Mitchell said on Thursday. “Flying around the field, running to the ball as hard as I can and learning everybody else’s role in the defense so I can get them lined up. I’ll worry about myself later.”

Mitchell will play every snap he can afford. It’s a critical position, too, as the MIKE linebacker makes the calls and checks while aligning everyone properly to ensure the unit is on the same page. Leadership is a natural trait for the position, but it didn’t come so quickly for the new guy in Knoxville.

“I just came in, sat back and just worked. I try to break up everything,” Mitchell said. “June was about getting my body right. July was about getting in football shape, so I would do extra field work and things like that. I just sit back and let everybody see the work for itself before I say anything, because that’s just how I rock.”

The proof is in the pudding now. Teammates have seen what he can do on the practice field and in scrimmages. He’s earned the respect to speak up and lead that group. And though that type of notoriety takes time, the practice field shows true character.

“He’s a dog, a straight dog. I love the way he plays,” junior outside linebacker Roman Harrison said of Mitchell. “[He] plays fast, plays aggressive and plays smart as well. It’s going to be really fun to see him on Saturdays. You can just tell from the demeanor as he walks around the building what kind of guy he is.”

In a journey that began at Butler Community College, Mitchell totaled 101 tackles in 13 starts at Texas over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound athlete also broke up five passes, registered three sacks, recovered a fumble and tallied eight stops in the backfield while in Austin.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks knew his inherited unit needed a guy in the middle with that type of all-around play and experience.

“We're excited about him. When we watched him on tape, he was a ‘see the ball, get the ball’ type of guy,” Banks said on Media Day at the beginning of camp. “He’s a guy that relishes in contact but can also play in space. He’s a guy that’s been in the fire, and I think he's eager to see how we do it here and is really eager to get this thing going.”

With additions like Mitchell, along with proven and experienced assistant coaches, the defensive side of the football has taken strides in fall camp. Will it be a solid unit come Saturdays in the fall? Time will tell.

But Mitchell believes he and his teammates have a pretty high ceiling.

“We’re loaded. We’ve got a lot of veterans on the back end,” Mitchell concluded his availability. “We talk a lot, communicate. As far as the mentality, the mentality’s there.”

Tennessee opens with Bowling Green on September 2 – a team who statistically should be beaten before stepping off the bus. But it will soon be more of a challenge for the Volunteer defense with Pittsburgh in week two and SEC play beginning at the end of the month.