K’Rojhn Calbert suffers bicep injury

Tennessee offensive lineman K’Rojhn Calbert sustained a bicep injury during practice in the early stages of fall camp sources told Volquest.com.

Calbert underwent an MRI for further clarification and is potentially lost for the season per sources.

The 5th year senior has struggled to stay healthy dating back to high school. When healthy he found his way into the starting lineup during his Vol career.

An experienced offensive lineman who has seen significant time at tackle and some action at guard throughout his career, he worked significantly at tackle in the spring of 2021 under new head coach Josh Heupel and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

