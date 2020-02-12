It's come full-circle for the Martin's. Kaden Martin, son of Tennessee wide receivers coach Tee Martin, was offered by the Vols on Tuesday night and the Knoxville Catholic quarterback now has the chance to star where is father brought home a national championship in 1998. “I was excited. Excitement is really the only word I can use to describe the feeling," Martin said. “Tennessee has always been a bit of a dream school for me. I’ve watched all the highlights of my dad from when he was here. Knowing what he did and the records he set, it’s helped me set goals for myself. “I’ve always wanted to come back and bring back that legacy he left here at Tennessee.” The 2022 prospect is a dual-threat quarterback standing in at 6’0”, 200 pounds.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Tennessee. @Vol_Football #GBO pic.twitter.com/M4bcyYhtXu — Kaden Martin (@kaden_17) February 12, 2020

When Tee Martin was hired onto Jeremy Pruitt’s staff in December of 2018, the younger Martin transferred to Knoxville Catholic from his high school in California. “It’s been nice here in Knoxville. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms,” Martin said. “It’s really cool to see how my dad has affected people here.” But being the one to walk in their father’s footsteps can often be viewed as a daunting task. Not for Kaden. “I really haven’t felt the pressure of who my dad is to be honest. I’m primarily focused on being the best version of myself and winning games for my teammates,” Martin said. “My dad, essentially, is a tool. Having him to know what college coaches are looking for and what I can improve on mechanically has been really beneficial.”

Kaden Martin (2022), son of championship winning Vols QB Tee Martin, picks up offer from Tennessee. (Rivals.com)