Kaden Martin discusses Vol offer
It's come full-circle for the Martin's.
Kaden Martin, son of Tennessee wide receivers coach Tee Martin, was offered by the Vols on Tuesday night and the Knoxville Catholic quarterback now has the chance to star where is father brought home a national championship in 1998.
“I was excited. Excitement is really the only word I can use to describe the feeling," Martin said.
“Tennessee has always been a bit of a dream school for me. I’ve watched all the highlights of my dad from when he was here. Knowing what he did and the records he set, it’s helped me set goals for myself.
“I’ve always wanted to come back and bring back that legacy he left here at Tennessee.”
The 2022 prospect is a dual-threat quarterback standing in at 6’0”, 200 pounds.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Tennessee. @Vol_Football #GBO pic.twitter.com/M4bcyYhtXu— Kaden Martin (@kaden_17) February 12, 2020
When Tee Martin was hired onto Jeremy Pruitt’s staff in December of 2018, the younger Martin transferred to Knoxville Catholic from his high school in California.
“It’s been nice here in Knoxville. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms,” Martin said. “It’s really cool to see how my dad has affected people here.”
But being the one to walk in their father’s footsteps can often be viewed as a daunting task.
Not for Kaden.
“I really haven’t felt the pressure of who my dad is to be honest. I’m primarily focused on being the best version of myself and winning games for my teammates,” Martin said. “My dad, essentially, is a tool. Having him to know what college coaches are looking for and what I can improve on mechanically has been really beneficial.”
Martin took over the starting quarterback duties for Knoxville Catholic midway through the 2019 campaign and was tasked with leading the Fighting Irish offense back to the playoffs in its inaugural season in division II-AAA play.
The quarterback threw for a team-high 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns. Martin added nearly 400 more yards on the ground with nine rushing scores as well. The quarterback registered a career-outing of 241 passing yards with three touchdowns in a blowout win over Science Hill on September 27.
“Since I play baseball as well, I didn’t get as many reps as I needed, but I thought the season went well overall,” Martin said of his first season with Knoxville Catholic. “We didn’t make the state championship, and that’s the goal, so that was disappointing.
“It went well but I know I have a lot I can improve on.”
Martin will continue to improve with two more varsity football seasons ahead of him. Not only that, but the prospect has the luxury of working out with his father in and around the Tennessee facilities throughout the year.
“I’m always over there working out with dad – trying to clean some things up with my game,” Martin said. “I’m fortunate. It’s a cool atmosphere and neat to be around some of the best in the SEC.
“Seeing that firsthand, I know what it takes to be the best. I enjoy seeing that and getting information from players on how to be the best I can be.”
Martin has 12 offers on the table and is hearing from schools across the Power 5 landscape. Programs such as Tennessee, Duke, Oregon, Missouri, West Virginia and Ole Miss are in the mix early on.
“Like I said, I’m excited to get an offer from Tennessee,” Martin said. “I like talking with coach Pruitt and getting pointers on how I can improve.
“I’m focused on being the best player I can be until the time comes when I have to make a decision.”