VolQuest - Kaidon Salter 'locked in' on Tennessee

It’s safe to say the 2020 Tennessee football season isn’t unfolding the way many fans envisioned six games in. The Vols have lost four-straight after starting the campaign with back-to-back wins and are struggling to find an identity offensively.

With a lackluster record at current standing, the obvious thought is how it may affect the current recruiting class. And with a bevy of blue chip prospects committed, it’s imperative the UT coaching staff keep this class together – regardless of how the rest of the season progresses.

One of those blue chip prospects is potentially the quarterback of the future and Vol fans can rest assured, Kaidon Salter is still firm on his commitment.

“This is the Southeastern Conference and you’re going to have some good games and you’re going to have some bad games,” the Tennessee commit told Volquest. “No matter what, it’s not affecting anything.

“Some people and fans of other programs come at me and ask if I’ll leave Tennessee. I don’t even really respond and that’s way I made the tweet [below]. I’m 100 percent locked in and nothing anyone says will change that.”