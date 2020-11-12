VolQuest - Kaidon Salter 'locked in' on Tennessee

Kaidon Salter 'locked in' on Tennessee
It’s safe to say the 2020 Tennessee football season isn’t unfolding the way many fans envisioned six games in. The Vols have lost four-straight after starting the campaign with back-to-back wins and are struggling to find an identity offensively.
With a lackluster record at current standing, the obvious thought is how it may affect the current recruiting class. And with a bevy of blue chip prospects committed, it’s imperative the UT coaching staff keep this class together – regardless of how the rest of the season progresses.
One of those blue chip prospects is potentially the quarterback of the future and Vol fans can rest assured, Kaidon Salter is still firm on his commitment.
“This is the Southeastern Conference and you’re going to have some good games and you’re going to have some bad games,” the Tennessee commit told Volquest. “No matter what, it’s not affecting anything.
“Some people and fans of other programs come at me and ask if I’ll leave Tennessee. I don’t even really respond and that’s way I made the tweet [below]. I’m 100 percent locked in and nothing anyone says will change that.”
don’t question me about my commitment and loyalty towards Tennessee I’m #lockedin no matter the wins or losses we’re taking, I want to build my own legacy not jump into something thats already been built #VFL— ksalt (@KaidonSalter_7) November 9, 2020
The words from Salter are important because of the uncertainty at the quarterback position moving forward. The NCAA has granted a free year of eligibility, but there’s no guarantees if fifth-year senior Jarrett Guarantano will return or what the state of the underwhelming quarterback room will be in the offseason.
Regardless of the situation he’ll walk into, Salter is motivated to be ready when he arrives on campus for the spring semester.
“I’m trying to stay in the weight room to make sure I’m prepared for this level – the SEC,” Salter said. “I’m trying to play smarter on the field right now and staying in the books off the field to keep my grades where they need to be.
“I’m staying focused.”
The relationship between Salter and the Tennessee coaching staff is as ‘strong as ever’ as the two sides talk on the phone daily and exchange text messages when not. The Vol commit frequently speaks with Jeremy Pruitt and Chris Weinke and makes sure both sides are caught up to speed.
“It makes me feel good to see the effort they continue to make,” Salter said of the coaching staff. “It shows how much I mean to the program.”
Despite the up-and-down play of the 2020 Vols on the field, incoming recruits such as the dual-threat quarterback are still picking up positives on Saturdays.
“I can really tell the coaching staff is putting the best players out there,” Salter said. “They are all working hard. It shows a lot that even when they lose, they are fighting and giving it their all every single game.”
The four-star is having a fine senior year so far for Cedar Hill.
Salter, who quarterbacks a MaxPreps top-25 nationally-ranked team, accounted for nearly 400 yards of total offense with six touchdowns in a 49-42 win over DeSoto last Friday night.
Salter plans to sign in December and enroll for the spring semester in Knoxville.