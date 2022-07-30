Kaleb Beasley chats top-10 and Tennessee cookout

One of Tennessee’s highest priorities in the Class of 2024 was back on campus today for the second time in as many months. Kaleb Beasley, the four-star defensive back and seventh-ranked player in the state out of Lipscomb Academy, is continuing to get a feel for what the Volunteer program truly is.

“It was great to see coach [Willie] Martinez and the players again today,” the prospect said after the cookout. “The atmosphere here is great.”

The defensive backs coach has been the leader in Beasley’s recruitment from the start – and though coaches can’t contact rising juniors first right now, he’s done all he can to make Tennessee standout for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound in-state blue chipper.

“The relationship is going very well with coach Martinez. Every time I come down here, I’m always spending time with him,” Beasley told Volquest. “It’s growing every time I’m here and he’s getting closer with me and my family.

“It’s important for that to happen because he’s the defensive backs coach. He’s like my father figure here, so it’s big.”

The Nashville, Tenn. native placed Tennessee firmly inside his top-10 earlier this summer, a group that also consists of Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Clemson, Notre Dame and LSU. It was quite the process trying to narrow things down, but now there’s a clear focus ahead with only 10 programs to concentrate on.

“I feel like it’s different now. I’ve been in the recruitment process for almost two years now, so I already know the schools I really want to go to and the schools I’m looking forward to going back to,” the defensive back said. “This summer when I was going everywhere, I felt like I knew the schools that I was interested in. I decided to drop my top-10 and focus on those schools, especially with the deadline coming for them to talk to me [first]. There will be a lot of people calling me, so I wanted to narrow it down.”