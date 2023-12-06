HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In a neutral site match against MTSU, Tennessee entered the game thinner than usual at forward.

Not only was star Rickea Jackson still sidelined, but starting center Jillian Hollingshead missed the match in concussion protocol. This led to Karoline Striplin sliding into the starting lineup.

Ultimately, Striplin showed no sign of discomfort in this role as she obliterated her career-high with 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting.

This wasn't enough, though, as the Lady Vols (4-5) fell 73-62 to the Lady Raiders (7-3).

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In the game, Tennessee was effective on offense while shooting 40.7% from the field and 39.1% on 3-pointers. However, it was the poor defense that led to the differential.

The Lady Vols couldn't defend the 3-point line while allowing 12 makes from deep on a 50% clip. Multiple runs spearheaded by the long ball helped MTSU stay in control.

This is the first ever loss for Tennessee to its in-state rival after winning the first 22 matches. The loss also marks the first loss under Kellie Harper to another team that calls the Volunteer State home.