Karoline Striplin drops 29 in Lady Vols' neutral-site loss to MTSU
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In a neutral site match against MTSU, Tennessee entered the game thinner than usual at forward.
Not only was star Rickea Jackson still sidelined, but starting center Jillian Hollingshead missed the match in concussion protocol. This led to Karoline Striplin sliding into the starting lineup.
Ultimately, Striplin showed no sign of discomfort in this role as she obliterated her career-high with 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting.
This wasn't enough, though, as the Lady Vols (4-5) fell 73-62 to the Lady Raiders (7-3).
In the game, Tennessee was effective on offense while shooting 40.7% from the field and 39.1% on 3-pointers. However, it was the poor defense that led to the differential.
The Lady Vols couldn't defend the 3-point line while allowing 12 makes from deep on a 50% clip. Multiple runs spearheaded by the long ball helped MTSU stay in control.
This is the first ever loss for Tennessee to its in-state rival after winning the first 22 matches. The loss also marks the first loss under Kellie Harper to another team that calls the Volunteer State home.
HOW IT HAPPENED
It was a high-energy start to begin the game dominated by Striplin. In the replacement of Hollingshead, she scored the first nine points for the Lady Vols to begin the game.
For the remainder of the first quarter, the points were distributed to several different players. For MTSU, Savannah Wheeler led the way with eight points. By the end of the frame, the score was knotted at 20.
The second quarter went off to a solid start for Tennessee. Early in the period, it went on an 8-0 run to take a six-point lead. However, the tide quickly turned as the Lady Raiders finished the quarter on a 15-5 run from this point including an 8-0 stretch to wrap up the half.
This led to a score of 37-33 at the break in the favor of MTSU. It shot 44.4% from the field and 58.3% on 3-pointers while holding the Lady Vols to 41.9% field goal shooting and 46.2% shooting from range.
Striplin reached the 14-point mark after 20 minutes on 6-for-11 shooting, as well.
In the third quarter, Tennessee surged back to tie the game. The score was knotted with a little over a minute remaining, but the Lady Vols fumbled the lead and allowed the Lady Raiders to finish on a 5-0 run to take an advantage of that size into the final quarter.
MTSU continue to build on its lead in the fourth quarter despite the efforts of Striplin. It led by eight less than two minutes into the final quarter due to an effective offense.
However, Tennessee managed to reclaim the advantage with a Jewel Spear 3-pointer. This would be the last time the Lady Vols claimed a lead, though, as the Lady Raiders stormed to a win.
This came on a 16-4 run by MTSU to close things out. Tennessee did not score for the final 3:58 of the match.
STAT OF THE GAME
The difference in the game was the play of Striplin. Simply, when she was on the court, the team was better.
In the forward's 25 minutes of action, Tennessee outscored MTSU by 10.
However, when Striplin was not on the floor, the Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Vols by 21.
UP NEXT
Next, the Lady Vols will return home to face Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. ET on SECN+.
It'll wrap up out-of-conference play with games against Wofford and at Liberty before opening up its SEC slate on the road with Auburn.
