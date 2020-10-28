Keenan Nelson Jr. talks Vols, upcoming season
Keenan Nelson Jr. loves man-to-man coverage. The 2022 prospect has been working to perfect that craft during and unusual offseason that has even carried over to a delayed start to his junior campai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news