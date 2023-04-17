Following Tennessee's appearance in the SEC Tournament Championship Game and the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, head coach Kellie Harper has received a contract extension through the 2027-28 season, the school announced Monday.

This new contract extends Harper's tenure in Knoxville by one year. She has also received an extension in each of the past three seasons.

In her four years as the Lady Vols' coach, Harper has posted an 88-39 record while reaching consecutive Sweet 16s and producing three-straight first-round picks in the WNBA draft.

She is also one of the only two coaches of all time to lead four separate women's programs to the NCAA Tournament. Harper hasn't missed out on a postseason in her Tennessee tenure, as well.

"Including her tenure at Missouri State, Kellie (Harper) has guided her teams to three of the past four NCAA Sweet 16s," Athletic Director Danny White said. "She's among an elite group of coaches in achieving that, and it didn't happen by accident. The Lady Vols have a strong program culture, visible player development, a commitment to excellence and intentional leadership in place, and I look forward to watching our program continue to rise under her leadership."

Next year, Harper returns a heap of talent while also bringing in transfer Destinee Wells. It is expected for additional transfers to land at Tennessee, as well.

Headlining the group are Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key.

Jackson was a pivotal piece of last year's team and will likely be selected in the first round of the following WNBA Draft. She averaged a team-high 19.2 points per game in her first year as a Lady Vol.

Key was ruled out for the back end of last season with blood clots found in her lungs but is planning to return to the court for the team's next campaign.

"I couldn't be more thankful for the belief and trust Danny and Tennessee have placed in me and my staff to lead the Lady Vol program where we all want to go," Harper said. "The journey to the top isn't easy, but I'm really proud of the investment our players have displayed in pursuing our goals and fighting through some adversity along the way.

"By playing in the 2023 SEC Tournament title game and advancing to regionals, we have built a solid foundation for next season. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together during the years ahead."

Harper's extension also pushes her tenure into 2027 commit Finley Chastain's time frame. The No. 1 player in the country has already committed to the Lady Vols but won't be on campus until the 2027-28 season.

Haper's only other high school prospect that has committed to the Lady Vols at this point is Nyla Brooks who will join the team in the 2025-26 season.