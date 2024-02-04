Under Kellie Harper, Tennessee is yet to lose to Missouri.

With the 80-69 win on Sunday, Harper has claimed a win in all six contests at the top of the Lady Vols program.

This time, it was a trio of scorers who got the job done.

Once again, the leading scorer was Jewel Spear. The guard followed up 30 and 25-point performances with 22 on Sunday. She also contributed a career-high seven assists.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Behind Spear, Rickea Jackson and Sara Puckett produced 19 and 15 points, respectively. This came on efficient shooting from both players. The duo also grabbed five rebounds, each.

Although Jasmine Powell only scored seven, she was a crucial part of the offense, as well. She dished out seven assists while never turning the ball over.

As a team, Tennessee (14-7, 7-2 SEC) shot 50.8% from the field and 34.8% on 3-pointers.

Missouri (11-11, 2-7) shot just 46.6% from the field and 36.4% from range.