Lakeland, Fla. Kendall Dennis spent Thursday and Friday on Tennessee’s campus to check out Tennessee.

“I just enjoyed the coaches, the whole staff really and the players,” Dennis offered. “I got to hang out with them in the facility. It was a good experience.”

The 5-11, 172-pound defensive back said after his trip that the Vols have moved up his list.

“They are in my top 3 right now. The way they are recruiting me everyday, including coach (Jeremy) Pruitt. He keeps it real with me. He believes I can produce and be a great player here.”

Dennis primarily talks with defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley noting the two talk regularly.

“Just our relationship. We have a good bond. He texts me everyday,” Dennis said. “He tells me everyday how much he wants and needs me up here and how he’s going to make it happen.”

After a couple of days on campus, Dennis got to spend time with several of the Vol players and was impressed with their message.

“The players. I know a lot guys up here like Tim Jordan. They say the coaches really care about you not just on the field, but off the field as well.”

According to Dennis, Tennessee likes his versatility in the defensive backfield.

“They just my speed and my coverage ability in zone as well as man to man,” Dennis said. “They love me a lot. They are high on me and really want me.

“I think I can cover well. I can play man to man. I think I am a versatile defender.”

Dennis said getting to play early and coaching are the two biggest factors in a decision he hopes to make late this summer.