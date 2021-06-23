Kentucky commit Jeremiah Caldwell offered by Tennessee
Kentucky commit Jeremiah Caldwell camped with Tennessee last week and picked up an offer while walking off the practice field from UT defensive coordinator Tim Banks.
“It feels good, real good,” the 2022 defensive back said. “I saw him yesterday at Tennessee State and we talked some after that. Coming here and getting an offer – it feels good.”
The Belleville, Mich. native has around 10 offers to date which includes recent pickups from the Vols, Arkansas State, Tennessee State and Alabama A&M. The four-star rated athlete also holds offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State and Toledo.
Caldwell committed to Kentucky back in January.
“Coach Banks told me today that I’m physical and that I fit the mold of the defense here,” Caldwell said afterwards. “The camp was really nice and there’s a lot of good athletes here.”
Caldwell received some up-close and personal coaching from Banks while at camp on Thursday. The rising senior has long arms and is athletic when making plays on the ball. He’s fast and plays well on the outside at corner and displays a good frame with room to grow.
In watching his tape, the prospect is skilled in coming up and setting the edge to help in the run-game. Caldwell is also close with Tennessee transfer cornerback Kamal Hadden as the two grew up together.
“He’s nice and he keeps it 100 with you,” Caldwell said of Banks. “I like coach Martinez too. He brings a lot of energy to the drills. I also had a chance to talk to some of the current players and they had a lot of good things to say.”
Though the defensive back is committed to Kentucky, the prospect is still ‘digging around’ in his recruitment and said Tennessee is ‘definitely’ a school he will consider. Caldwell has been busy this month, camping at Ferris State, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee State and with the Volunteers.
The defensive back also camped at Alabama on Saturday.
Moving forward, Caldwell is working on his ‘press’ against wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.