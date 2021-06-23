Kentucky commit Jeremiah Caldwell offered by Tennessee

Kentucky commit Jeremiah Caldwell camped with Tennessee last week and picked up an offer while walking off the practice field from UT defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

“It feels good, real good,” the 2022 defensive back said. “I saw him yesterday at Tennessee State and we talked some after that. Coming here and getting an offer – it feels good.”

The Belleville, Mich. native has around 10 offers to date which includes recent pickups from the Vols, Arkansas State, Tennessee State and Alabama A&M. The four-star rated athlete also holds offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State and Toledo.

Caldwell committed to Kentucky back in January.

“Coach Banks told me today that I’m physical and that I fit the mold of the defense here,” Caldwell said afterwards. “The camp was really nice and there’s a lot of good athletes here.”