Kenyatta Watson holds Middle School Exposure Camp, SEC offer extended
Middle school talent from various states made their way to Bay Creek Park in Loganville, Georgia for a middle school exposure camp on May 18.
The camp was directed by Kenyatta Watson, Director of Recruiting Research and Strategy at Auburn University. Watson has put on similar events in the past that were flooded with kids who are now well-known players. Watson has a proven ability in identifying talent early, predicting the future success of several prospects.
VolReport was on hand to cover the event.
More than 100 prospects registered for the event, though, the unpredictable weather kept a few from showing up. Still, the day went as planned with middle schoolers receiving in-depth football knowledge, training and advice from those who have been where they are trying to go.
Two players that had a bit of a buzz around them were Aiden Lyles, a defensive lineman out of Phenix City, Alabama and Anthony Flournoy, a 2028 wide receiver from Lithonia, Georgia.
The campers were exposed to several individual drills as well as unit drills, some that were probably new, but will be important for their growth moving forward as players continue the camp circuit over the next couple of years.
As the camp wrapped up, Flournoy was called over by Watson, who informed him that he was receiving an offer from Auburn.
The 5-foot-11, 155-pound Flournoy showcased his ability to run crisp routes and even when the route was a bit shaky, would take coaching and go back and run it to perfection.
He displayed consistent and strong hands for most of the day, not allowing many passes to fall incomplete.
"It (the camp) was great," Flournoy told VolReport. "It started a bit iffy, but it came out great. I was really excited (about the offer), to be young and get an offer, it's just really exciting."
Watson told Flournoy to continue working and to 'be great.'
Auburn is the second program to offer Flournoy. Georgia State previously extended an offer to the incoming freshman.
With his recruitment starting to heat up, look for Tennessee to be a possible factor, as well. The Vols have recruited Georgia at a high level and could dip in again in the future for Flournoy.
