Middle school talent from various states made their way to Bay Creek Park in Loganville, Georgia for a middle school exposure camp on May 18. The camp was directed by Kenyatta Watson, Director of Recruiting Research and Strategy at Auburn University. Watson has put on similar events in the past that were flooded with kids who are now well-known players. Watson has a proven ability in identifying talent early, predicting the future success of several prospects. VolReport was on hand to cover the event. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

L-R Kenyatta Watson and Jerome Jones of Inside the Hashes observing athletes competing. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com) (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)

More than 100 prospects registered for the event, though, the unpredictable weather kept a few from showing up. Still, the day went as planned with middle schoolers receiving in-depth football knowledge, training and advice from those who have been where they are trying to go. Two players that had a bit of a buzz around them were Aiden Lyles, a defensive lineman out of Phenix City, Alabama and Anthony Flournoy, a 2028 wide receiver from Lithonia, Georgia. The campers were exposed to several individual drills as well as unit drills, some that were probably new, but will be important for their growth moving forward as players continue the camp circuit over the next couple of years.

2028 Lithonia (Ga.) WR Anthony Flournoy hauls in a pass during the routes on air portion. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)