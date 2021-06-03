Kenzy Paul details trip to Knoxville with VQ

As Tennessee hosted its first camp for the month of June on Tuesday, the coaching staff also welcomed three-star athlete Kenzy Paul to campus for an unofficial visit.

Paul plays both wideout and cornerback for McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tenn., runs track for the school and trains with the National Playmakers Academy. The athlete ranks as the No. 27 prospect in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2022.

“I’ve been walking around with the coaches and introducing myself to the whole staff,” Paul told Volquest during the visit. “I’ve been able to catch up with coach [Willie] Martinez and coach [Tim] Banks and they’ve been telling me and showing me what the program is all about.”

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Paul arrived in the states in early August. With the recruiting dead period in full effect, Tuesday marked the first visit for the prospect and one of the first for the Volunteers this week.

The speedster observed the facilities and was able to see first-hand how these coaches teach and communicate with prospects while the camp was ongoing.

“I feel like these coaches are really into the program and really wanting to build it up,” Paul said. “Tennessee has such a rich history and these coaches are all about it, even though they are new. I can tell they are all working together and have the same goals.

“They want to win a national championship.”

The McCallie standout has routinely lined up on the offensive of the football, excelling on the outside taking the top off the defense. This past fall was Paul’s first season playing defense and that’s where the Volunteers envision him down the line – specifically at cornerback