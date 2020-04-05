Keshawn Lawrence was an early commit for the Tennessee Volunteers, and one Jeremy Pruitt used to mold this class around.

The in-state four-star safety committed in June of 2019 and helped pave the way for others to follow in the summer months.

“I really didn’t grow up a Tennessee fan, to be honest. I liked Oregon early on because it was flashy and all that,” Lawrence told Volquest. “But I wanted to stay in state because it’s important where you come from.

“I wanted to represent.”

The Ensworth High School product was the third-highest rated player for the Vols in 2020 – checking in just inside the top-100 nationally at No. 97. Quarterback Harrison Bailey (No. 30) and wide receiver Malachi Wideman (No. 56) were the only two Vol signees rated higher.

Lawrence was pegged No. 2 in the state of Tennessee and the fifth-best safety in the nation, per Rivals.

The prospect is the jewel of the Tennessee bunch, a group that grew to 10 signees by the end of the early signing period. The defensive back is versatile and can play all four spots in the secondary – including nickelback.